University Hospitals selects 2bPrecise to deliver genomic insights at point of care

Newswise — CHICAGO, PITTSBURGH and CLEVELAND – University Hospitals, one of the nation’s leading integrated health systems, has selected the 2bPrecise platform to bring genomic data into the clinical workflow, impacting patient care in both acute and ambulatory settings. The 2bPrecise platform is an offering from 2bPrecise LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allscripts.

University Hospitals (UH) serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 18 hospitals, more than 50 outpatient health centers and 200 physician offices in 15 counties throughout northern Ohio. The health system is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation.

Establishing itself as an innovator and leader in the emerging field of precision medicine, UH chose 2bPrecise in part because the platform is cloud-based and EHR-agnostic. Clinicians will be able to access genomic insights without leaving their preferred workflows, and leverage the information to make optimal testing, diagnostic and therapeutic decisions.

According to University Hospitals’ Jeffrey Sunshine, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Information Officer, the collaboration is another step in the journey to make healthcare as personalized as possible for all patients.

The genomic data points were already part of the EHR system, but with the 2bPrecise delivery program, patient information will be more accessible to physicians allowing for the data to be part of the medical record and subsequently shape and tailor the best treatment or therapy options for patients.

Leadership at UH sought to integrate precision medicine across the continuum with the intent of impacting the quality and efficacy of care patients receive at its facilities. Already renowned for its superior cancer care, the health system will extend its leadership by partnering with Allscripts for the 2bPrecise platform to bring germline, somatic and clinical data together. The platform likewise can be leveraged to potentially impact diagnoses and precise treatment beyond cancer, including cardiology and neurology, as well as to enable research acceleration.

“The area of precision medicine is evolving rapidly, and technology that is now considered a competitive differentiator will soon become the standard,” said Dr. Sunshine. “As an organization that values innovation, we knew now was the time to begin to build a solid foundation for our precision medicine initiative, and we believe 2bPrecise LLC, a groundbreaking company backed by our long-time partner, Allscripts, will get us to where we need to be.”

The new system also allows UH to use the gene data to better align tests and treatments for patients that have a history of cholesterol or psychiatric markers as well as other conditions that genomic markers could provide the best treatment avenues.

The 2bPrecise approach to precision medicine is flexible and scalable, enabling organizations to begin with very targeted focus areas — such as oncology, cardiology or pharmacogenomics — and eventually helping them to expand to other areas, such as pediatrics or chronic conditions, with new functionality and applications.

“2bPrecise differentiates itself through its focus on the provider workflow and the delivery of precise knowledge to the point of care,” said Assaf Halevy, CEO of 2bPrecise LLC, “as well as research to enable all providers to more precisely diagnose and effectively treat their patients.

“We are honored and excited to welcome University Hospitals to the 2bPrecise family. The organization’s trail-blazing efforts will benefit not only their patients, but the precision medicine community as a whole. By offering an easy-to-use solution that plugs into existing workflows with minimal effort, we can help University Hospitals achieve immediate results as well as scale over time to match growing needs.”

In addition to 2bPrecise, UH currently uses Allscripts Sunrise™, Allscripts Sunrise Surgical Care, Allscripts dbMotion™ Solution, Allscripts® Care Management, Allscripts TouchWorks® EHR, Allscripts EPSi™ and iPro Anesthesia from iProcedures.

###

About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTube and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog.

About 2bPrecise

2bPrecise LLC, an Allscripts company, harnesses the power of genomics and precision medicine in an effort to precisely predict and efficiently treat each individual patient. 2bPrecise LLC’s EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform captures and stores genomic data and harmonizes it with research knowledge and clinical information. The resulting actionable insights are then pushed into a provider’s existing clinical workflow to facilitate decision-making at the point of care. Learn more at www.2bPrecisehealth.com.

###

About University Hospitals

Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 18 hospitals, more than 40 outpatient health centers and 200 physician offices in 15 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system’s flagship academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, located on a 35-acre campus in Cleveland’s University Circle, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. The main campus also includes University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the nation; University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; and University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, including cancer, pediatrics, women's health, orthopedics, radiology, neuroscience, cardiology and cardiovascular surgery, digestive health, transplantation and urology. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including “America’s Best Hospitals” from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals – part of The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development. UH is the second largest employer in northern Ohio with 26,000 employees. For more information, go to UHhospitals.org.