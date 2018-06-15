Riverview Medical Center Nominated as One of the Most Beautiful Hospitals in the U.S. in National Competition

Newswise — Red Bank, NJ – June 18, 2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, has again been nominated as one of the most beautiful hospitals in the U.S. in an annual competition run by Soliant Health, a leading specialty health care staffing provider and part of Adecco Group. Last year, the medical center placed second in the competition and is looking to claim the top spot, which is determined by number of votes.

“Riverview Medical Center is lucky to sit in such a beautiful geographic location,” says Timothy Hogan, FACHE, president of Riverview Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center. “A win in this competition wouldn’t just be a win for Riverview, but really, a win for the entire community and we are asking for their votes to help bring national attention to our little corner of the world.”

Riverview Medical Center is a 468-bed acute care medical center that offers panoramic views of the Navesink River and design elements that reflect the medical center’s waterfront location, including a tranquil color scheme, stylish architecture and an easy-to-navigate flow.

In addition to offering waterfront views and award-winning clinical care, the medical center provides a free concierge service that will assist with personal errands, requests and room service for patients and guests. Also offered is a Catering to You service, which provides each floor with its own dedicated food service team member to ensure that all orders are correct and that menus are customized to meet the tastes and nutrition needs of each guest. Additional perks include candlelight dinners for new moms and their partner, free valet parking and Administrative rounding, which helps to resolve any potential issues in real time.

The medical center is also committed to providing the highest quality care. In 2017, Riverview Medical Center was ranked the eighth best hospital in New Jersey by U.S. News & World Report, and was recently awarded its fourth consecutive ‘A’ rating by The Leapfrog Group, an independent organization that assigns letter grades to hospitals based on commitment to patient safety and for meeting the highest standards in the U.S.

Riverview Medical Center is also committed to being a good neighbor and is part of the Healthier Hospitals Initiative (HHI), which supports hospitals in accelerating the greening of health care and reducing environmental impact. It has also partnered with Clean Ocean Action, a not-for-profit dedicated to improving the degraded water quality of the marine waters off the New Jersey and New York coast, and joined NJ Frames Advisory group, a regional and collaborative effort in coastal Monmouth County that seeks to understand and address flood vulnerability in the region.

“At Riverview Medical Center, every aspect of patient care is taken into account to provide the best for our community,” says Kelli O’Brien, chief operating officer of Riverview Medical Center. “With incredible views, beautiful décor, services designed to make the hospital experience the best it can be, a passion for the highest quality care and a commitment to sustainability, Riverview aims to provide outstanding clinical, quality care in a serene, healing environment. We truly are beautiful inside and out.”

To vote for Riverview Medical Center, please visit www.mostbeautifulhospitals.com. Voting ends June 29.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center

Riverview Medical Center is a 468-bed not-for-profit community hospital located on the Navesink River in Red Bank, New Jersey. Riverview Medical Center provides health care programs and services in all major medical disciplines including: maternity, surgical services, emergency and critical cancer services. Riverview’s Cancer Care Center offers comprehensive cancer services close to home, while Riverview’s Jane H. Booker Women and Children’s Center combines expertise and convenience to address preventative health, diagnosis, treatment, and support for women of all ages. Riverview Rehabilitation Center is Monmouth County’s only fully-accredited inpatient rehabilitation facility, and Riverview Medical Center is a designated Primary Stroke Center and has also maintained prestigious Magnet designation for Nursing Excellence since 1998. Riverview Medical Center is the only hospital in the region with the groundbreaking CyberKnife® system, offering new hope for patients with inaccessible or inoperable tumors. For more information about Riverview Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health, please call 1-800-DOCTORS or visit www.riverviewmedicalcenter.com.

About Soliant Soliant, part of the Adecco Group, is a leading provider of specialized healthcare staffing services to hospitals, schools, and other healthcare providers. By supplying traveling healthcare professionals on both temporary and direct hire assignments, Soliant delivers comprehensive healthcare staffing services across the United States. Soliant’s Most Beautiful Hospitals contest recognizes outstanding hospitals for their commitment to growing and improving their campuses and outpatient facilities. Soliant's teams of professionals are qualified to fill physician, nursing, therapy, pharmacy, healthcare IT, advanced practice, telehealth, special education, and other healthcare positions.

