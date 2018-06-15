Controversial Immigration Policy Represents Self-Inflicted Wound by the Trump Administration, Professor Says

EVANSTON, Ill. --- Northwestern University professors from the departments of political science and religious studies are available to comment on the Trump administration’s controversial policy of separating migrant children from their parents.

Robert Orsi is professor of religious studies, Grace Craddock Nagle Chair in Catholic Studies in the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences at Northwestern University. He studies American religious history and contemporary practice; American Catholicism in both historical and ethnographic perspective; and he is widely recognized also for his work on theory and method for the study of religion. He can be reached at r-orsi@northwestern.edu.

Quote from Professor Orsi

“Attorney General Jeff Sessions is heir to an intellectual tradition once prominent in the American South, and in particular in the state of Virginia, that used selective readings of Christian scripture to provide sacral justification for the institution of slavery and later for Jim Crow apartheid.

“Under the cover of alleged Biblical warrant, slave marriages before the Civil War were broken up and children separated from their families; after the war African American men were taken from their homes and pressed into enforced labor in southern industry.

“This is not a matter of what the Bible says or does not say. It has to do with the particular variant of American Protestant Christianity Attorney General Sessions comes from, which justifies violence against people whose skin is not as white as theirs with the claim that the United States is a white nation by divine will.

“It is worth remembering in this context that Hitler’s lawyers looked to the American Protestant Christian South for guidance in shaping the National Socialist legislation that paved the way for the Shoah.”

Jaime Dominguez is an assistant professor of instruction in the department of political science in the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences. His teaching and research focuses on race and ethnicity, immigration, urban politics, Latino politics and Chicago politics. He can be reached at (mobile) 312-375-4868 or

j-dominguez@northwestern.edu.

Quote from Professor Dominguez

“The incarceration of young children represents a self-inflicted wound by the Trump administration immigration policy. Taking a hardline stance and choosing to separate families at the border is not going to deter immigrants from coming to the U.S. The decision to do this is clearly being done to appease to his base and the GOP leadership.”

Jacqueline Stevens is a professor of political science in the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences and director of the Deportation Research Clinic at Northwestern University. She can be reached at (mobile) 805-637-4696 or jacqueline-stevens@northwestern.edu

Quote from Professor Stevens

“The civilized world no longer allows slavery, prohibits women from owning property, and restricts free movement within a country for its legal residents. It is time to deliver the final blow to the ancient tolerance of birthright and the barbaric policies this entails by allowing people to choose the countries where they will live.”

