Diabetes Emergency Relief Coalition Honored for Hurricane Response

WASHINGTON—The Diabetes Emergency Relief Coalition, composed of the Endocrine Society and seven other leading diabetes care and research organizations, received an American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) 2018 Gold Power of A Award for helping to provide critical diabetes supplies to regions impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the Society announced today.



The Power of A Award went to the Diabetes Emergency Relief Coalition, a hurricane relief effort launched by the American Diabetes Association (ADA), JDRF and Insulin for Life in August 2017. The Endocrine Society joined the effort 24 hours later and together, the coalition provided almost 4,000 pounds of diabetes supplies to those individuals without access to water and electricity. In addition, the group coordinated with nearby hospitals to help get patients the care they needed.



The Society staff worked tirelessly to support the coalition. The staff raised $2,500 for Insulin for Life, a Florida-based charity that served as a key supplier, and staffed a hotline to identify needs throughout affected areas. The Society is currently working with the coalition to build permanent infrastructure to respond to future disasters.



“The Diabetes Emergency Relief Coalition offers a powerful example of what organizations can accomplish when they band together to solve pressing public health problems,” said Endocrine Society Chief Executive Officer Barbara Byrd Keenan, FASAE, CAE. “We are honored to be recognized by ASAE for this important, ongoing work.”



The Power of A Awards showcase how associations leverage their unique resources to solve problems, advance industry and professional performance, kickstart innovation and improve world conditions. This year, ASAE honored 16 associations with a Power of A Gold Award and 34 associations with a Power of A Silver Award.



ASAE is a membership organization of more than 21,000 association executives and industry partners representing 9,300 organizations. Its members manage leading trade associations, individual membership societies and voluntary organizations across the United States and in nearly 50 countries around the world.

# # #

Endocrinologists are at the core of solving the most pressing health problems of our time, from diabetes and obesity to infertility, bone health, and hormone-related cancers. The Endocrine Society is the world’s oldest and largest organization of scientists devoted to hormone research and physicians who care for people with hormone-related conditions.



The Society has more than 18,000 members, including scientists, physicians, educators, nurses and students in 122 countries. To learn more about the Society and the field of endocrinology, visit our site at www.endocrine.org. Follow us on Twitter at @TheEndoSociety and @EndoMedia.