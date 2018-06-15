Infectious Disease Experts Available for Comment on Dangers of Swimming in Natural Bodies of Water with Open Wounds or Cuts
The Alabama Department of Health put out a press release urging people to not enter bodies of water if they have cuts or abrasions, as some bacteria may lead to destructive soft-tissue infections and other illnesses.
Rachael Lee, M.D. and Bernard Camins, M.D., epidemiologists from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, are avaliable throughout the week of June 18-22 to discuss the potential dangers associated with entering water bodies with cuts or abrasions, specifically as it relates to Alabama at the Southeast.