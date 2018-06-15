 
< Previous Article Return to Article List

Infectious Disease Experts Available for Comment on Dangers of Swimming in Natural Bodies of Water with Open Wounds or Cuts

Article ID: 696201

Released: 15-Jun-2018 4:20 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of Alabama at Birmingham

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch

  • Credit: UAB Photo

    Rachael Lee, M.D. and Bernard Camins, M.D., epidemiologists at UAB.

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Blood Disorders, Environmental Health, Exercise and Fitness, Family and Parenting, Healthcare, In the Home, Infectious Diseases, Public Health, Rural Issues
KEYWORDS
  • Infectious Disease, Flesh Eating Bacteria, Wounds, Infectious Diseases

    • The Alabama Department of Health put out a press release urging people to not enter bodies of water if they have cuts or abrasions, as some bacteria may lead to destructive soft-tissue infections and other illnesses.

    Rachael Lee, M.D. and Bernard Camins, M.D., epidemiologists from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, are avaliable throughout the week of June 18-22 to discuss the potential dangers associated with entering water bodies with cuts or abrasions, specifically as it relates to Alabama at the Southeast.

     

     

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!