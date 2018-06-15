Expert available to discuss omission of human rights from the June 12 summit between the United States and North Korea.

North Korea has a history of going back and forth on nuclear disarmament, so I don’t see the Singapore Summit as the breakthrough moment. Would it be nice if North Korea disarmed itself and became part of the international community? Yes. However, one of the problems is that we really don’t know that much about North Korea or Kim Jong Un himself, how his government works and what his thoughts are on the meeting. It’s hard to tell how things will unfold. With other countries, the impact of diplomatic negotiations has always been more predictable. North Korea is an enigma.