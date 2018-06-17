Research Society on Alcoholism annual meeting 2018: Featured research findings

Full press releases available for the following presentations

The 41st annual scientific meeting of the Research Society on Alcoholism (RSA) will take place in San Diego June 17-20. RSA 2018 provides a meeting place for scientists and clinicians from across the country, and around the world, to interact. The meeting also gives members and non-members the chance to present their latest findings in alcohol research through abstract and symposia submissions. Below are seven programming highlights. Full press releases available upon request.

Addictions are diseases of the brain, not personality defects or criminal behavior

Alcohol dependence, and opiate, cocaine and other stimulant addictions, are all diseases of the brain that have behavioral manifestations and they are not due to criminal behavior alone or to antisocial or "weak" personality disorders (Mary Jeanne Kreek, M.D., presenting Sunday, June 17 8:45 a.m. PT)

Psychologists can play a key role in screening, diagnosing, and treating alcohol problems

Psychologists who are trained and experienced in treating alcohol problems can play an important role in treatment of both the affected individual as well as his or her family (Jaime Diaz-Granados, Ph.D., presenting Sunday, June 17, 10 a.m. PT)

Empowering individuals with alcohol use disorders to chart their own pathway to recovery

Despite common stereotypes, alcohol treatment is not limited to attending Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings or “going to rehab.” A growing number of alcohol-treatment services in the U.S. are available as outpatient sessions with counselors and physicians; and now they can be found through NIAAA's Alcohol Treatment Navigator (Lori Ducharme, Ph.D., presenting Sunday, June 17, 3:10 p.m. PT)

“Voices of Recovery:” An important reminder of the humanity behind addiction

Many people have opinions about alcoholism and alcoholics, but few have heard the stories of those afflicted with the disease. A plenary session at the 41st annual scientific meeting of the Research Society on Alcoholism (RSA) in San Diego June 17-21 will feature three persons in recovery who have agreed to share their stories (Alyssa Todaro Brooks, Ph.D., presenting Monday, June 18, 8:00 a.m. PT)

A new prevention approach: School-based “cooperative learning” can reduce deviant behaviors

Cooperative learning refers to group-based learning activities that teachers can use to encourage academic involvement and achievement while simultaneously addressing deviant peer influences that may lead to alcohol use. Early results form a study of middle schools in Oregon show significant reductions in alcohol and tobacco use as well as deviant peer friendships (Mark J. Van Ryzin, Ph.D.., presenting Monday, June 18, 9:15 a.m. PT)

Certain types of media activity among youth may be linked to certain psychopathologies

Adolescence is a critical time for development of the brain, as well as accompanying cognitive and socioemotional abilities. It is also a time of high media activity. Results of the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study that examined the effects of media activity on psychopathology among youth will be shared (Martin P. Paulus M.D., presenting Tuesday, June 19, 1:20 p.m. PT)

Still no “magic bullet” treatment for a hangover … yet

Alcohol hangovers are more significant and costly than people realize, new research shows. Although individuals may be “street legal” to drive a car, or go to work and operate machinery, they can be just as impaired with a hangover as if they were over the alcohol limit (Chris Alford, Ph.D., presenting Tuesday, June 19, 3:10 p.m. PT)

RSA 2018 meeting program/daily schedule at: http://www.xcdsystem.com/rsoa/files/2018%20Daily%20Schedule.pdf

