Johns Hopkins Expert on Toxic Stress of Separating Children from Parents —U.S. Policy to Deter Border Crossing

Deborah Gross, DNSc, RN, FAAN, professor and psychiatric nurse researcher, is available for interview to address the separation of children from parents and the trauma and toxic stress that can result, especially among children.

Gross is best known for her work in promoting positive parent-child relationships and preventing behavior problems in preschool children from low-income neighborhoods. Her areas of expertise include mental health nursing, child psychology, and early childhood intervention. She is developer of the Chicago Parent Program, which improves parenting behavior and reduces child behavior problems, and is used in a number of settings, including Head Start centers and schools in Chicago, New York, and Baltimore. She is the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing Leonard and Helen Stulman Endowed Professor in Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing.

Her full bio: https://nursing.jhu.edu/faculty_research/faculty/faculty-directory/acutechroniccare/deborah-gross