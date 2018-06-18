CSUMB Welcomes New Chief Diversity Officer

SEASIDE, Ca., June 18, 2018 – California State University, Monterey Bay (CSUMB) has officially welcomed Brian Corpening to serve as CSUMB’s new chief diversity officer as of June 18, 2018. Corpening, who has served as the assistant provost for diversity & community partnerships at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center since 2006, will oversee CSUMB’s Office of Inclusive Excellence.

“Meeting the needs of a diverse student body and leveraging that diversity to enhance the educational experience is central to our work here at CSUMB,” said CSUMB President Eduardo M. Ochoa. “A number of excellent candidates came to our attention through this search and we are delighted to welcome Dr. Corpening as the best person to help us continue that effort.”

Corpening brings more than 30 years of experience in academic administration to CSUMB and most recently earned his Ph.D. in educational studies from the University of Oklahoma in 2017. His broad professional experience in higher education, and extensive experience serving in capacities focused on diversity, equity and inclusion will be pivotal to advancing CSUMB’s commitment to inclusion and equity for all members of the community.

“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to join the CSU Monterey Bay community. I look forward to working with everyone at the university to continue to foster a learning and working community where everyone feels valued and is able to successfully pursue their dreams, aspirations and goals,” said Corpening. “Without question CSU Monterey Bay has demonstrated its commitment to diversity and inclusive excellence. I hope to add to that commitment and help CSU Monterey Bay become a local, state and national model.”

Corpening will lead the Office of Inclusive Excellence’s activities aimed at promoting inclusion and equity across the university and helping to prepare students to thrive in the global, multicultural society of the 21st century.