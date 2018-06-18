500 HoLEP Procedures and Counting at Scott & White Medical Center – Temple

Minimally invasive procedure helping men throughout Texas achieve a better quality of life

Newswise — TEMPLE, Texas (June 19, 2018) – More than 500 men who suffered with problems urinating due to an enlarged prostate have undergone holmium laser enucleation of the prostate (HoLEP), a minimally invasive procedure, at Scott & White Medical Center – Temple. This innovative urological procedure provides much-needed relief for men with a prostate enlargement, also known as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), a condition that can prevent the bladder from emptying properly and could lead to kidney damage or failure.

“This procedure dramatically improved the quality of life for men suffering from urinary obstruction,” said Marawan El Tayeb, MD, Ph.D., urologist and director of international education and research at Scott & White – Temple. “This accomplishment is testament to our multidisciplinary approach to care and our ongoing work to research innovative ways to improve outcomes for our patients.”

HoLEP is a minimally invasive surgical treatment that uses a laser to remove prostate tissue, relieving pressure around the urethra and allowing an unobstructed flow of urine through the prostate. A man’s prostate begins growing at an early age and men in their 50s typically may experience problems urinating, including incomplete emptying of the bladder, stopping and starting, straining, or increased frequency of urination. If these symptoms become frequent, it could be a sign of BPH, and HoLEP could be an option for immediate relief. The procedure also allows removal of tissue to be examined for prostate cancer.

“We know this procedure has had a tremendous impact for men,” said Erin Bird, MD, director for the division of urology at Scott & White – Temple. “Many of these patients with especially large prostates had catheters for years because they believed nothing else could be done. Our medical team of doctors, nurses, clinicians, and staff are working together to ensure these patients recover and enjoy those activities they may not have been able to do previously.”

Since September 2015, Scott & White – Temple has averaged almost 200 HoLEP procedures per year, making it the second highest volume among U.S. medical centers and the highest in Texas. The hospital’s expertise has drawn men locally and throughout Texas including from Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Conroe, Bryan, as well as Oklahoma and New Mexico. Post-procedure, 99 percent of patients stayed in the hospital less than 24 hours, with a success rate of relieving urinary retention at 99.7 percent, an incontinence rate of less than 1 percent, a blood transfusion rate less than 2 percent, and a complications rate of less than 2 percent.

“It’s a very good feeling to provide this procedure to patients especially those with large prostates who otherwise don’t have a lot of options available to them,” said Dr. El Tayeb. “The gratitude of our patients has been overwhelming and for our team it’s fulfillment knowing we are changing their lives.”

The program continues to grow through research collaboration with other medical institutions to share best practices to improve outcomes. For more information, visit HoLEP at Baylor Scott & White.