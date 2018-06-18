UVA Darden Dean to Connect With Prospective Students, Key Partners on Upcoming Trip to Asia

By Dave Hendrick

University of Virginia Darden School of Business Dean Scott Beardsley will travel throughout Asia in late June, meeting with prospective students, alumni, and academic and corporate partners over the course of the 15-day trip.

Asia represents an area of deep and growing importance to UVA and the Darden School, and Beardsley has led multiple trips to the region since becoming Darden’s ninth dean in 2015.

Beginning 18 June and concluding 5 July, Beardsley will travel to China, India and the Philippines, attending Darden admissions events in each country to promote the potential of the Darden MBA and connect prospective students with local alumni.

Specific locations of admissions events include:

Shanghai, 19 June

Beijing, 23 June

Shenzhen, 25 June

Hong Kong, 27 June

Manila, 28 June

Mumbai, 1 July

Bangalore, 3 July

Delhi, 4 July

“It’s always wonderful to be on the ground in Asia and feel the intensity of Darden’s global alumni network in action,” said Beardsley. “I’m looking forward to meeting with top students throughout the region to help explain how Darden’s unique education experience can prepare students for the careers they want, wherever they want.”

In addition to remarks from Beardsley, most admissions events will include a case discussion, allowing prospective students a preview of the Darden classroom, an unscripted learning environment that offers unparalleled training for the pace of modern business.

The Economist has named Darden the No. 1 education experience in the world for seven years in a row — one of the School’s many top accolades.

The Darden School has a thriving, inclusive community of international students. More than one-third of Darden students in the Class of 2019 were born outside of the United States, and the students hail from 36 countries.

In the classes of 2018 and 2019, 29 students came from China and 37 from India. Most students from each country were awarded a full or partial scholarship, and the School offers more than 150 merit-based scholarships.

UVA and Darden foster collaboration throughout Asia via conferences and thought leadership events and through the UVA China Office in Shanghai, which is supported by Darden.

In addition to meeting with students and alumni, Beardsley will connect with a variety of the Darden School’s corporate partners on the trip, including Bain & Co., Baidu and Tencent, among others, and address the Shanghai Corporate Network at an event hosted by The Economist on 20 June.

