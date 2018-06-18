Several Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey Doctors Named ‘Tops’ in Oncology Care

Newswise — New Brunswick, N.J., June 18, 2018 – Several physicians from Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey have been named as a ‘Top Doctor’ or ‘Top Doctor for Cancer Care’ by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., which publishes resource guides on top healthcare professionals across the nation. The listings appeared recently in several magazines along the East Coast. A physician-led research team assembled by Castle Connolly collected peer surveys that highlighted various career aspects. Training, board certification, clinical skills, years in practice, leadership posts and other criteria were analyzed.

“From radiation and surgical expertise to clinical trials, precision medicine and immunotherapy, the physician scientists that care for our patients are committed to advancing our understanding of cancer and translating that knowledge to cutting-edge treatments. As New Jersey’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Rutgers Cancer Institute, in partnership with RWJBarnabas Health, delivers comprehensive, state-of-the-art cancer care close to home. We are humbled that our peers across the country recognize our dedication,” said Rutgers Cancer Institute Director Steven K. Libutti, MD, FACS, who is also senior vice president of oncology services for RWJBarnabas Health.

Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey physicians on this year’s list are also faculty members at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and a number of them also care for patients at various RWJBarnabas Health facilities across the state. Those named to the 2018 lists are:

Robert Aiken, MD, Director, Neuro-oncology Program; specialty: brain cancer, clinical trials, neurologic complications of cancer

A full listing can be found at: http://www.castleconnolly.com/doctors/index.cfm?source=ijtdfc. Full profiles of Cancer Institute doctors named to the list can also be found at http://www.cinj.org/physician/index.php.

