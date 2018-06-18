Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center Foundation Brings Fireworks Back to the Navesink River on July 3

Newswise — Red Bank, NJ – June 19, 2018 – The Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center Foundation Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the Sixth Annual Family Fireworks on the Navesink to support Riverview Medical Center Foundation. This fun-filled family event will again be held at the DiPiero home on the picturesque Navesink River, on Tuesday, July 3 at 6:30 p.m.

“Philanthropic support is vital to Riverview Medical Center’s ability to deliver excellent care for this community,” shares Timothy J. Hogan, FACHE, president of Riverview Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center. “We are so proud of the recent growth and success. The medical center was ranked the eighth best hospital in New Jersey by U.S. News & World Report, and achieved its fourth consecutive ‘A’ rating from The Leapfrog Group for patient safety. Attending the Family Fireworks is a great way for local residents to learn more about our future plans while directly supporting the health care needs of your family, friends, and neighbors. We are extremely grateful for the DiPiero’s continued support of this event.”

The Family Fireworks event will feature premier food, including a variety of food trucks, inflatable rides, games, and a breathtaking view of the fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. This is a family-friendly event where all parents and grandparents are encouraged to bring their children and grandchildren. Last year, over 350 guests gathered for this event at the DiPiero home.

“Year after year, this signature event proves to be one full of positive energy and excitement, in support of the remarkable advancements taking place at Riverview,” explains Steven Scopellite, chair of the Riverview Medical Center Foundation Board of Trustees. “We have the opportunity to gather for a great cause, while enjoying a deep rooted tradition in the Red Bank area – fireworks on the Navesink River.”

“We truly look forward to hosting this event each year,” says Hilary DiPiero, event chair and Foundation trustee. “To see such a diverse group of community members come together in support of the hospital that we love and trust, constantly inspires us. We are hopeful this July’s event will be the most successful yet.”

Reservations for the Family Fireworks on the Navesink are required. For additional information about sponsorship opportunities, or to purchase tickets, please call Michelle Casserly at 732-751-5112 or visit HackensackMeridianHealth.org/RMCFireworks.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center

Riverview Medical Center is a 468-bed not-for-profit community hospital located on the Navesink River in Red Bank, New Jersey. Riverview Medical Center provides health care programs and services in all major medical disciplines including: maternity, surgical services, emergency and critical cancer services. Riverview’s Cancer Care Center offers comprehensive cancer services close to home, while Riverview’s Jane H. Booker Women and Children’s Center combines expertise and convenience to address preventative health, diagnosis, treatment, and support for women of all ages. Riverview Rehabilitation Center is Monmouth County’s only fully-accredited inpatient rehabilitation facility, and Riverview Medical Center is a designated Primary Stroke Center and has also maintained prestigious Magnet designation for Nursing Excellence since 1998. Riverview Medical Center is the only hospital in the region with the groundbreaking CyberKnife® system, offering new hope for patients with inaccessible or inoperable tumors. For more information about Riverview Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health, please call 1-800-DOCTORS or visit www.riverviewmedicalcenter.com.

###