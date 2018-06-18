Expert Insights Into Mexico’s ‘Artificial Earthquake’

Newswise — EVANSTON, Ill. — When Mexico celebrated its World Cup victory over Germany yesterday, the enthusiasm was so massive that it registered on seismographic equipment in Mexico. Northwestern University seismologist Suzan van der Lee is available to discuss this rare occurrence.

Van der Lee is a professor in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences in Northwestern’s Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences. She conducts research into field and permanent-network seismic data to unravel the dynamics of solid Earth. As a part of this work, she records seismic waves and translates the recordings into images of the Earth’s interior structures.

Quote from Professor van der Lee:

“Most of the hype looks like it is based on a misunderstanding that seismic signals can only be caused by earthquakes. Though these occurrences are not common, it’s definitely not the first time this sort of mass joy was recorded by a seismometer. It can happen for special events that are so big that mostly everyone — at least locally — unites in celebration, such as during this World Cup game or when an underdog wins the Super Bowl. The seismic signal is likely not just caused by fans jumping but also by fans dancing around for awhile.”

Van der Lee can be reached at 847-491-8183 (office), 847-736-3789 (cell) or suzan@northwestern.edu.

