‘Buzzwords and bureaucracy’: Space Force announcement sparks political feuds

President Trump ordered the creation of the Space Force as the sixth branch of the military on Monday, raising questions around America’s future role beyond our atmosphere and sparking feuds amongst politicians over the need for a new military branch.



Barry Strauss is a military and naval historian and a professor in humanistic studies at Cornell University. He says that while Space Force is a catchy term, the U.S. needs “free and open debate” over what’s best for the country’s military, national security and space presence.



Strauss says:



“With his usual flair for communications, President Trump has framed the question of the future of U.S. policy in space in two words: Space Force. With their usual tone deafness, Washington’s politicians and administrators have responded with a turf battle.



“Most of us don’t care what governmental hat America’s space warriors wear or what jazzy name they have but rather we care about what they do – and whether they should exist in the first place. What the public needs is a free and open debate about the good of the nation and the world when it comes to the military and space. I hope we get that, rather than buzzwords and bureaucracy.”



