University of Redlands Chapel Singers to represent U.S. at Podium as only American ensemble invited to perform

Newswise — The University of Redlands Chapel Singers will represent the United States on the international stage next week as the only American choir invited to perform at Podium, a celebrated biannual choral conference and festival in Canada. The 25-member ensemble is one of only 11 choirs from around the world to participate in this year’s event, “Podium on the Edge: Singing from Sea to Sea to Sea” held June 29-July 3 in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador.

VIDEO: Dr. Nicholle Andrews announces invitation to Podium

“This is an incredible opportunity for the Chapel Singers,” says Dr. Nicholle Andrews, director of choral studies at Redlands. “In addition to performing at Podium, the Chapel Singers will sing the service of Compline at a cathedral built in the 1800s and perform works by Eriks Esenvalds under his tutelage; sing with Solala, a world-famous Swedish a capella group and sing for Eleanor McCain, a famed Canadian soprano.”

The ensemble, originally assembled in 1965, has performed at Redlands with internationally renowned acapella groups The Kings Singers and Chanticleer, and have toured extensively, recently performing at the Sixth National Collegiate Choral Organization National Convention in Portland, Oregon and the 2016 California All-State Music Education Conference in San Jose. For this trip, the ensemble reached out to families, friends and U of R alumni to raise funds.

“In true Redlands form, our community gathered together to help make this dream a reality for our students, going above and beyond to help,” Andrews said.

AUDIO: Hear the latest tracks from the Chapel Singers

Podium conference and festival is co-presented by Choral Canada. The conference provides a unique opportunity for professional development through conducting master classes, numerous workshops and reading sessions for conductors, choirs and administrators.