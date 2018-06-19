Keith Maskus, Formerly Worked of the World Bank, Studies Intellectual Property and Can Comment on Growing U.S. Trade Disputes.

Newswise — With possible trade war developing, expert available for interviews

The Dow Jones industrial average took a dip Tuesday as President Donald Trump threatened another $200 billion in tariffs on China.

Keith Maskus, University of Colorado Boulder professor of economics, is available for media interviews on the latest developments. He is a former World Bank economist, who has previously worked in China. Currently focusing research on intellectual property, Maskus has more than three decades of experience writing about international trade.

“It makes some sense to get tougher with China on its protectionist policies, but doing so in the context of what now seems to be a very broadly spread trade war is dangerous,” Maskus said. “And I think the Chinese have lots of tools at their disposal to retaliate in ways that will hurt U.S. farmers and others.”

