Contact : Cynthia Cleto

Mount Sinai Innovation Partners

cynthia.cleto@mssm.edu

212-241-9200

Erik Lium, PhD, Promoted to Executive Vice President of Mount Sinai Innovation Partners

Newswise — (New York, NY - June 20, 2018) – The Mount Sinai Health System has announced Erik Lium, PhD, has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Mount Sinai Innovation Partners (MSIP). His new, expanded role will include broad responsibilities for innovation, commercialization, and entrepreneurship across the Mount Sinai Health System and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

“Mount Sinai is proud to announce the promotion of Dr. Lium, to further develop innovation across the health system which is a critical part of our success and institutional agenda,” said Kenneth L. Davis, MD, President and CEO of the Mount Sinai Health System. “MSIP serves a vital role in medicine to facilitate discoveries, and I have full confidence in Dr. Lium to lead the development of major breakthroughs in healthcare.”

More specifically Dr. Lium will be in charge of advancing Mount Sinai’s research, educational, and public service missions through strategic partnerships with industry. He will also oversee the management, licensing, and commercialization of Mount Sinai technologies, and foster innovation and entrepreneurship within the Mount Sinai life sciences ecosystem. In this expanded role, Dr. Lium will help create economic development initiatives to evolve Mount Sinai’s innovation ecosystem, and oversee the creation and growth of the i3 Asset Accelerator, which advances the development of discoveries for licensing and commercial development. Additionally, Dr. Lium will further represent the institution’s interests related to new companies launched by Mount Sinai Innovation Partners, and will advise Mount Sinai Ventures, which invests in health care businesses focused on population health management.

“I’m pleased to build upon the strong momentum within Mount Sinai’s life science ecosystem. I look forward to directing our community’s passion and expertise in research, translation and commercialization to advance healthcare breakthroughs to the global patient population more quickly,” said Dr. Lium.

Under Dr. Lium’s leadership and through Mount Sinai’s expansive network of industry partnerships, and vast array of innovators in the fields of drugs, devices, diagnostics, and digital health, it has become a globally recognized leader in technology commercialization. Most recently, MSIP launched RenalytixAI, an artificial intelligence company aimed at risk-stratifying patients with advanced kidney disease, treating early-stage patients, and improving detection for at-risk populations.

Dr. Lium joined Mount Sinai as Vice President of MSIP in 2014 and was named Senior Vice President in 2016. Earlier, he held positions at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), including Assistant Vice Chancellor of Innovation, Technology and Alliances; UCSF Principal Investigator for the Bay Area National Science Foundation I-Corps node; and Assistant Vice Chancellor of Research. He also served as Founder and President of LabVelocity Inc., information services company focused on accelerating research and development in the life sciences.

Dr. Lium earned his PhD in Cellular, Molecular and Biophysical Studies at Columbia University and pursued post-doctoral training at UCSF.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City’s largest integrated delivery system encompassing seven hospital campuses, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai’s vision is to produce the safest care, the highest quality, the highest satisfaction, the best access and the best value of any health system in the nation. The System includes approximately 6,600 primary and specialty care physicians; 10 joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers; more than 140 ambulatory practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and 31 affiliated community health centers. The Icahn School of Medicine is one of three medical schools that have earned distinction by multiple indicators: ranked in the top 20 by U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Medical Schools”, aligned with a U.S. News & World Report’s “Honor Roll” Hospital, No. 13 in the nation for National Institutes of Health funding, and among the top 10 most innovative research institutions as ranked by the journal Nature in its Nature Innovation Index. This reflects a special level of excellence in education, clinical practice, and research. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 18 on U.S. News & World Report’s “Honor Roll” of top U.S. hospitals; it is one of the nation’s top 20 hospitals in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Nephrology, and Neurology/Neurosurgery, and in the top 50 in four other specialties in the 2017-2018 “Best Hospitals” issue. Mount Sinai’s Kravis Children’s Hospital also is ranked in six out of ten pediatric specialties by U.S. News & World Report. The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked 12th nationally for Ophthalmology and 50th for Ear, Nose, and Throat, while Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai St. Luke’s and Mount Sinai West are ranked regionally. For more information, visit http://www.mountsinai.org/, or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

###