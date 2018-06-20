Wick Moorman, Former CEO of Norfolk Southern and Amtrak, Elected to Board of Focused Ultrasound Foundation

Charlottesville, VA, – June 20, 2018 – Former CEO of Norfolk Southern and Amtrak, Charles W. “Wick” Moorman IV, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Focused Ultrasound Foundation.

“I am very pleased and honored to join the Board of the Focused Ultrasound Foundation,” said Moorman. “The work that the Foundation is doing to promote this technology, which has such wide-ranging potential to substantially improve peoples’ lives, is critically important, and I am delighted to be a part of it.”

Chairman of the Focused Ultrasound Foundation Neal F. Kassell, MD, said, “We are thrilled that Wick has joined our board. His superb leadership ability and extensive operating experience, coupled with an innate understanding of technology, will complement the other members as we advance the field of focused ultrasound to become a standard of care in the shortest possible time and thereby improve the lives of millions of people around the world with serious medical conditions.”

In September 2016 Moorman came out of retirement, after a long tenure as chairman of Norfolk Southern, to become the CEO of Amtrak with the goal of leading the organization through a transition, focusing on improving operations, streamlining the organizational structure, and leading the search for his successor as CEO. In December 2017 Moorman officially stepped down from his leadership position at Amtrak, moving into the role of senior advisor. This also allowed Moorman to resume his retirement in Charlottesville, Va., to spend more time with his wife, Bonnie, and their children and grandchildren.

Moorman was born in New Orleans and grew up in Hattiesburg, Miss. He earned his undergraduate degree in engineering from Georgia Tech and received an MBA from the Harvard Business School. His entire career has been in the railway industry, first at the Southern Railway Company, and later at Norfolk Southern, where he rose through the ranks from various vice president positions to ultimately becoming chairman and CEO. After a brief retirement from Norfolk Southern, Moorman accepted the interim post at Amtrak.

In addition to the Focused Ultrasound Foundation Board, Moorman serves on the Board of Directors of Chevron Corporation, Duke Energy, the Georgia Tech Foundation, and the Nature Conservancy of Virginia.

About the Focused Ultrasound Foundation

The Focused Ultrasound Foundation was created to improve the lives of millions of people worldwide by accelerating the development of this noninvasive technology. The Foundation works to clear the path to global adoption by coordinating and funding research, fostering collaboration, and building awareness among patients and professionals. The Foundation is dedicated to ensuring that focused ultrasound finds its place as a mainstream therapy for a range of conditions within years, not decades. Since its establishment in 2006, the Foundation has become the largest nongovernmental source of funding for focused ultrasound research. More information can be found at www.fusfoundation.org.