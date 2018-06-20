Sara Hendren Named 2018 Carey Institute Fellow

Newswise — The Carey Institute for Global Good has named Sara Hendren a Logan Nonfiction Program Fellow. Hendren is a designer and researcher in residence at Olin College.

A total of 13 fellows will be working on a broad spectrum of projects that will, when finished, become books, long-form investigative journalism articles and documentary films.

Hendren is working on a book about the unexpected places where disability is at the heart of design, to be published by Riverhead Books. Examining the origins and evolution of products, architecture, city planning and beyond, Hendren will report on the always-adaptive human body where it meets the built environment and explore our collective global stakes in an inclusively designed future.

“Spending time among other fellows who are tackling a wide range of urgent socio-political topics is thrilling. I’m so grateful to be in conversation with the Carey Institute community on both the conceptual and practical matters of publishing my first book. And the uninterrupted time away to work is indispensable!” said Hendren.

The Spring 2018 class includes Hendren, along with documentary filmmaker and Academy Award nominee Laura Checkoway; and Wall Street Journal news editor Lee Hawkins, among others.

The Logan Nonfiction Program at the Carey Institute was established in 2015 to advance democracy by supporting deeply reported independent journalism. The program’s work is focused on three primary areas: providing resources and professional development opportunities for independent journalists; ensuring independent films, books, and articles are published through its fellowship program; and convening key stakeholders on the most pressing issues in the sector, including how best to measure the impact of investigative reporting, and how to support journalists working in the most extreme environments.

The Program accepts applications in the fall and spring. Fellows stay from five weeks to three months on the Carey Institute’s historic 100-acre campus in upstate New York. Applications for the Fall 2018 class are open through May 31, 2018.