Hendren Awarded Arts Culture Grant

Newswise — Sara Hendren, an artist, designer and researcher-in-residence at Olin College has been awarded an Artist Fellowship in non-fiction writing from the Massachusetts Cultural Council.

The 2018 Artist Fellowship awards in Choreography, Fiction/Creative Non-Fiction and Painting include 19 fellowship awards of $12,000 and 17 finalist awards of $1,000.

Hendren earned her Fellowship award in the non-fiction category for her writings including excerpts from her first book, about the unexpected places where disability is at the heart of design, forthcoming from Riverhead/Penguin Random House.

“It’s such an honor to be recognized by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, which has been supporting individual artists for many years—support that is exceedingly rare in all the fine arts. At this time in my writing process especially, the encouragement and financial backing are transformative,” says Hendren.

A total of 1,189 applications were submitted in all categories, which are anonymously judged based on artistic quality and the creative ability of the work submitted.

According to the Mass Cultural Council, the Artist Fellowships recognize exceptional work by Massachusetts artists across a range of disciplines. These highly competitive awards provide artists crucial validation among their peers and the public. They catalyze artistic advancement and pave the way for creative innovation of enduring cultural value.

Sara Hendren is also a 2017 Eric & Wendy Schmidt Fellow at New America, the recipient of a Public Scholar grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, and a Logan Non-Fiction Fellow at the Carey Institute for Global Good. At Olin College, she is the Principal Investigator on a three-year initiative to bring arts experiences to engineering students and faculty, funded by the Mellon Foundation.