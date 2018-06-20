Risks, Outcomes Differ Depending on Breast Reconstructive Surgery Type

Newswise — In a new study of breast cancer patients who had breast reconstruction, researchers examine complications across the different types of surgeries.

For many women facing treatment for breast cancer, breast reconstruction after mastectomy is a quality of life issue. It is linked with feeling more feminine, or “whole again” after surgery. But choosing the type of reconstruction is a complex process, and the decision can be difficult and stressful.

A new study from a multicenter research consortium sponsored by Michigan Medicine aims to help breast cancer patients make these decisions while armed with important data about the risks and rewards associated with each surgical option. The study was published in JAMA Surgery.

“Imagine you’re a woman facing a mastectomy,” says study author Edwin Wilkins, M.D., professor and researcher at Michigan Medicine. “Then a plastic surgeon walks in the door and says you can have breast reconstruction, and there are six or seven different options. How do you know what to choose?”

In this study, Wilkins, along with a team of researchers from the Mastectomy Reconstruction Outcomes Consortium (MROC), followed more than 2,300 women who had breast reconstruction surgery at one of the 11 participating centers.

Complication rates and patient-reported outcomes were tracked for two or more years after the surgery to compare the commonly used techniques for breast reconstruction.

“We were particularly focused on assessing the risks and benefits from a patient’s eye view,” says Wilkins. The study measured a wide range of outcomes, including patient satisfaction, quality of life, body image, social functioning, physical well-being and pain. “Our ultimate goal is to empower consumers with information to work with their doctors to make decisions tailored to patients’ values and preferences.”

"Based on these results, what I now tell new patients is that even with the bumps in the road, we usually get where we’re going with reconstruction." Edwin Wilkins, M.D.