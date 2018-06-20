Endocrine Society launches revamped online career center

WASHINGTON—Endocrinologists are gaining new resources to help them move up the career ladder with the launch of the Endocrine Society’s revamped online career center.



The Society partnered with Health eCareers™, the leading career resource for healthcare, to provide job listings targeted to endocrine scientists and clinicians. Endocrinology-specific jobs will be posted on the Society’s EndoCareers site, connecting more than 18,000 Society members worldwide to healthcare employers looking to hire.

Currently, there are fewer than 6,500 endocrinologists in the United States to care for the millions of patients who suffer from common hormonal disorders like diabetes, thyroid disease, infertility and osteoporosis. The Society’s online career center will help medical centers and healthcare practices find talented professionals to join their team.



“One of our main priorities as an organization is to support our members through all stages of their careers,” said Endocrine Society Chief Executive Officer Barbara Byrd Keenan, FASAE, CAE. “Our new online career center creates a one-stop shop for job listings and professional development resources to make it easier for endocrinologists to climb the career ladder.”



The career center allows endocrinology professionals to upload a searchable resume and sign up for job alerts. The single access point includes valuable articles, enriched employer profiles, access to CV consultations and other tools created specifically to support professionals throughout their careers. The resources complement the Society’s educational resources and online courses, which include information geared toward helping young professionals establish careers in the endocrinology field.



To highlight these resources, the Society will hold an in-person job fair at ENDO 2019, its annual meeting and the world's largest event for presenting and obtaining the latest in endocrine science and medicine. The meeting includes a day-long career development workshop where students, fellows and postdoc members can gain valuable insights and connect with today’s leading endocrinology experts. ENDO 2019 will take place March 23-26 in New Orleans, La.

