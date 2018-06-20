Bayshore Medical Center Welcomes David M. Junkin, M.D., Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon

Newswise — Holmdel, NJ – June 21, 2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, NJ, is pleased to welcome David M. Junkin, M.D., to the medical staff. Dr. Junkin is a board certified orthopedic surgeon, providing care for patients in need of treatment for sports medicine injuries or fracture, and has a special interest in knee and shoulder reconstruction.

“I am thrilled to join the medical staff at Bayshore Medical Center,” says Dr. Junkin. “I am passionate about providing the best patient care possible and look forward to helping our community members heal, whether it be from injuries or other aches and pains.”

Dr. Junkin received his medical degree from Temple University School of medicine and completed his residency at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia. Prior to his residency, Dr. Junkin earned his Master of Science in Medical Science degree at Allegheny University, now Drexel University. His fellowship training in Sports Medicine was completed at the University of Kentucky, Albert Chandler Medical Center.

Dr. Junkin is a member of several medical associations, including the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgery, the Arthroscopy Association of North America, and the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine.

Dr. Junkin joins Nasser Ani, M.D., at Hackensack Meridian Health Orthopedic and Spine Institute of New Jersey, located at 1 Bethany Road in Hazlet, NJ, and can be reached at 732-264-8282.

