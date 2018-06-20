‘Human Rights Violators Will Weaponize the U.S. Withdrawal’ From U.N. Rights Council, Says Law Professor

CHICAGO --- U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced the United States is withdrawing from the U.N. Human Rights Council, saying “the Human Rights Council has been a protector of human rights abusers, and a cesspool of political bias.”

David Scheffer, Mayer Brown/Robert A. Helman Professor of Law and director of the Center for International Human Rights at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, and Juliet Sorensen, director of the Bluhm Legal Clinic and the Harry R. Horrow Professor in International Law with Northwestern Law’s Center for International Human Rights, are available for comment.

Professor Sorensen can be reached at 312-503-1482 (office) or j-sorensen@law.northwestern.edu .

Currently traveling abroad, Professor Scheffer is best reached by email at d-scheffer@law.northwestern.edu.

“The Trump Administration’s withdrawal from the U.N. Human Rights Council is unsurprising, given America’s withdrawal from other critical multilateral treaties and organizations and denigration of allies under President Trump’s leadership. Not only does this latest retreat from the world stage further diminish U.S. influence, power and leadership in world affairs, it will do nothing to advance the cause of international human rights.

“The human rights violators will weaponize the U.S. withdrawal to isolate Washington from multilateral efforts that advance the cause of human rights, including at the contentious but critical U.N. Human Rights Council and in so many other forums. It’s just one more example of an utterly intimidated, retreating Trump Administration when it comes to fighting for justice and the highest moral values at home and abroad.”

