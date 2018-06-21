Northwestern Mutual, Marquette University and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Invest Nearly $40 Million to Create the Northwestern Mutual Data Science Institute

Newswise — MILWAUKEE _ Northwestern Mutual is forming a new partnership with Marquette University and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) to create the Northwestern Mutual Data Science Institute. The partnership is the latest step by the financial security company in its commitment to advance Milwaukee as a national hub for technology, research, business, and talent development.

“As business needs change, the field of data science has accelerated rapidly,” said John Schlifske, chairman and CEO, Northwestern Mutual. “Preparing our future workforce and aligning curriculum with business needs is critical to the economic vibrancy of Milwaukee. Northwestern Mutual is committed to building a center of excellence around data science, and through our partnership with Marquette University and UW-Milwaukee, we will establish Milwaukee as a data science capital with leading academic programs and career opportunities.”

Over the next five years, Northwestern Mutual and its Foundation, will contribute $15 million and Marquette University and UWM will each commit $1.25 million to support an endowed professorship at each university, research projects, new data science faculty, development of expanded curriculum, K-12 STEM learning opportunities, and pre-college programming.

Each university will also make an investment of approximately $10 million in support of data science, bringing the total investment in the Institute to nearly $40 million. The universities’ investments will help fund teaching and research by existing data science faculty, allowing them to continue and expand their work in this exciting field.

“Regions thrive when organizations creatively address common challenges from different perspectives,” said Marquette University President Michael R. Lovell. “Northwestern Mutual, UW-Milwaukee and Marquette are creating an exceptional, unprecedented partnership to further the economic renaissance under way in Milwaukee. Marquette will strengthen the collaboration through our data science major, which gives students the skills needed to transform data into knowledge that will benefit society.”

Components of the Northwestern Mutual Data Science Institute, including hiring interim co-directors and curriculum planning, will begin on June 30, 2018 and the first classes in the Institute will launch as part of the 2019-2020 academic year.

"UW-Milwaukee is thrilled to step forward in collaboration with Northwestern Mutual and Marquette University to resolve some of the most perplexing problems facing our region,” said UWM Chancellor Mark Mone. “A looming talent shortage and global competition demand that we make intelligent decisions that are driven by the plethora of data available to us all. This is easier said than done. Working together will draw us closer to building a region that is rich in technological and analytical expertise and attracts new and strengthens existing organizations and industries while enriching our communities."

Data science has become a major competitive differentiator for companies across all industries.

Using advanced statistical methods, algorithms and technology, data scientists use large data sets to make decisions, solve problems, develop strategies, and create new products aimed at giving companies a competitive advantage.

Beyond funding, Northwestern Mutual will provide classroom and office space in Cream City Labs, the company’s new innovation lab that is under construction and will open fall 2018 in Northwestern Mutual’s downtown Milwaukee campus. Northwestern Mutual data science leaders will also partner with the universities on teaching opportunities, mentoring and internship programs, and will help to provide insight on how student curriculum can better align with current business and industry needs.

To learn more about data science at Marquette University, visit the Marquette website. To learn more about data science at UWM, visit the UWM website.

