Mount Sinai Health System to Participate in the 2018 Aspen Ideas Festival

Contact : Lucia Lee

Mount Sinai Press Office

212-241-9200

lucia.lee@mountsinai.org

CEO Kenneth L. Davis, MD, and Other Leaders to be Featured Speakers, June 21 to June 30, 2018

Complimentary Heart Health and Skin Cancer Screenings Provided at the Mount Sinai Health Concourse at Aspen Meadows

Newswise — Aspen, CO – (June 21, 2018) – The future of medicine and health care, the gun violence epidemic, drug pricing and shortages, and the promise of precision medicine are among the topics to be explored by leaders from the Mount Sinai Health System at Spotlight Health and the Aspen Ideas Festival from June 21 to June 30, 2018. The Aspen Institute, in collaboration with The Atlantic magazine, presents the Festival, a forum for thought leaders around the world to engage in deep discussion about issues that inspire them. This is the sixth year that Mount Sinai will participate.

On June 23, Mount Sinai will highlight significant advances made in precision medicine during a panel titled “Saving Lives Through Genomics.” Moderated by Dr. Davis, the panel will feature Eric Schadt, PhD, Dean for Precision Medicine, Professor of Genetics and Genomic Sciences, and founder of Sema4, the patient-centered predictive health and diagnostic company which originated at Mount Sinai. Alan Copperman, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Sema4, and Judy H. Cho, MD, Director of the Institute for Personalized Medicine at Mount Sinai, will also be panelists.

“We are excited to be part of such an impressive group of premier thinkers and leaders from around the globe to convene at the Festival to share ideas and insights that inspire meaningful change,” said Dr. Davis. “Mount Sinai is advancing medicine and discovering new cures for the most debilitating diseases, creating new models of care that will transform how medicine is practiced and delivered. We are eager to participate and share our insights.”

On June 26, Mount Sinai experts will be featured in a panel discussion, “It’s Time to Think Beyond the Hospital.” Prabhjot Singh, MD, PhD, Director of The Arnhold Institute for Global Health; Linda DeCherrie, MD, Clinical Director of Mount Sinai at Home; and Niyum Gandhi, Executive Vice President and Chief Population Health Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System, will discuss new models of care that enhance coordination of care inside and outside the hospital and in the community. Dr. Davis will serve as moderator.

A complete list of Mount Sinai events are as follows:

Friday, June 22, from 7 to 10 am, Our Planet. Our Health: “Health Risks on a Changing Planet: Pollution, Climate Change, and More.” Maroon Bells Amphitheatre – Panelist: Philip Landrigan, MD, MSc, Professor of Pediatrics and of Environmental Medicine and Public Health, and Dean for Global Health, at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Maroon Bells Amphitheatre – Panelist: Philip Landrigan, MD, MSc, Professor of Pediatrics and of Environmental Medicine and Public Health, and Dean for Global Health, at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Friday, June 22, from 9:10 to 10 am, Disrupting Health Systems: “Health Systems of the Future.” Koch Building, Lauder Room – Panelist: Dr. Davis.

Koch Building, Lauder Room – Panelist: Dr. Davis. Saturday, June 23, from 8 to 8:50 am, The Cutting Edge of Medicine and Science: “Med School: Fostering a Healthy Microbiome.” The Limelight Hotel – Panelist: Ari Greenspan, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine (Gastroenterology) and Director of GI Microbial Therapeutics at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

The Limelight Hotel – Panelist: Ari Greenspan, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine (Gastroenterology) and Director of GI Microbial Therapeutics at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Saturday, June 23, from 10:20 to 11:10 am. Mount Sinai Presents: “Saving Lives Through Genomics.” Moderated by Dr. Davis. Panelists: Eric Schadt, PhD, Dean for Precision Medicine and Professor of Genetics and Genomic Sciences at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and founder and CEO of Sema4; Alan Copperman, MD, Clinical Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Science at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Director of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility for the Mount Sinai Health System, and Chief Medical Officer of Sema4; and Judy H. Cho, MD, Director of the Institute for Personalized Medicine, and Professor of Genetics and Genomic Sciences, and Medicine (Gastroenterology) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Moderated by Dr. Davis. Panelists: Eric Schadt, PhD, Dean for Precision Medicine and Professor of Genetics and Genomic Sciences at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and founder and CEO of Sema4; Alan Copperman, MD, Clinical Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Science at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Director of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility for the Mount Sinai Health System, and Chief Medical Officer of Sema4; and Judy H. Cho, MD, Director of the Institute for Personalized Medicine, and Professor of Genetics and Genomic Sciences, and Medicine (Gastroenterology) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Saturday, June 23, from 12 to 12:50 pm. Roundtable Lunch: “Drug Prices: What Can be Done?” Marble Garden Tent – Panelist: Dr. Davis

Marble Garden Tent – Panelist: Dr. Davis Monday, June 25, from 12 to 12:50 pm. Roundtable Lunch: “The Health Care Dilemma: Why Is America Different?” Paepcke Gallery – Panelist: Dr.

Paepcke Gallery – Panelist: Dr. Tuesday, June 26, from 3:10 to 4 pm. Viewpoints: “Do or Die – It’s Time to Think Beyond the Hospital.” Koch Building, Lauder Room. Moderated by Dr. Panelists: Prabhjot Singh, MD, PhD, Director of The Arnhold Institute for Global Health and Chair of the Department of Health System Design and Global Health at the Mount Sinai Health System; Linda DeCherrie, MD, Clinical Director of Mount Sinai at Home, and Professor of Medicine, Geriatrics, and Palliative Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; and Niyum Gandhi, Executive Vice President and Chief Population Health Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System.

Koch Building, Lauder Room. Moderated by Dr. Panelists: Prabhjot Singh, MD, PhD, Director of The Arnhold Institute for Global Health and Chair of the Department of Health System Design and Global Health at the Mount Sinai Health System; Linda DeCherrie, MD, Clinical Director of Mount Sinai at Home, and Professor of Medicine, Geriatrics, and Palliative Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; and Niyum Gandhi, Executive Vice President and Chief Population Health Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System. Wednesday, June 27, 11:40 am to 12:30 pm. Our Imperfect Union: “Gun Violence Triage: What has to Change to Stop the Bleeding.” Madeline K. Albright Pavilion. Moderated by Dr.

Dr. Davis leads Mount Sinai Health System, which encompasses the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, seven hospitals, and a growing number of ambulatory care centers and affiliated institutions. A neurobiologist, his research in Alzheimer’s disease led the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve four of the first five drugs to treat the condition. As a leader of one of the largest integrated health care systems in the nation, Dr. Davis is committed to transforming health care delivery from fee-for-service to managing the health of diverse communities, offering patients higher quality of care with greater efficiency.

Mount Sinai invites festival attendees to visit the Mount Sinai Health Concourse, a 30’x30’ tent located on the Aspen Meadows Resort campus. Here, experts from the Mount Sinai Health System will be performing various complimentary screenings for festival patrons to encourage healthy habits. The Mount Sinai Health Concourse will be open June 21 from 2 pm to 5:30 pm, June 22 – June 29 from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, and June 30 from 8:30 am to 1 pm in the North Star tent. Screenings include:

Complimentary Skin Cancer Screenings: A team of dermatologists from the Kimberly and Eric J. Waldman Department of Dermatology at Mount Sinai will provide daily free skin cancer screenings. Festival participants can schedule an appointment from their mobile device here. Walk-ins are also welcome. Since 2013, the Mount Sinai team has performed more than 3,330 skin cancer screenings and identified dozens of melanomas, precancerous lesions, atypical moles, and non-melanoma skin cancers.

Complimentary Heart Health Screenings: Experts from Mount Sinai Heart will be offering complimentary blood pressure screenings and cholesterol exams, and providing heart-healthy nutrition tips.

Festival and Spotlight Health Dates:

Spotlight Health: Thursday, June 21 – Sunday, June 24

Festival 1: Sunday, June 24 – Wednesday, June 27

Festival 2: Wednesday, June 27 – Saturday, June 30

For live event coverage, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The Aspen Institute

1000 N 3rd St, Aspen, CO 81611

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City’s largest integrated delivery system encompassing seven hospital campuses, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai’s vision is to produce the safest care, the highest quality, the highest satisfaction, the best access and the best value of any health system in the nation. The System includes approximately 6,600 primary and specialty care physicians; 10 joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers; more than 140 ambulatory practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and 31 affiliated community health centers. The Icahn School of Medicine is one of three medical schools that have earned distinction by multiple indicators: ranked in the top 20 by U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Medical Schools”, aligned with a U.S. News & World Report’s “Honor Roll” Hospital, No. 13 in the nation for National Institutes of Health funding, and among the top 10 most innovative research institutions as ranked by the journal Nature in its Nature Innovation Index. This reflects a special level of excellence in education, clinical practice, and research. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 18 on U.S. News & World Report’s “Honor Roll” of top U.S. hospitals; it is one of the nation’s top 20 hospitals in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Nephrology, and Neurology/Neurosurgery, and in the top 50 in four other specialties in the 2017-2018 “Best Hospitals” issue. Mount Sinai’s Kravis Children’s Hospital also is ranked in six out of ten pediatric specialties by U.S. News & World Report. The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked 12th nationally for Ophthalmology and 50th for Ear, Nose, and Throat, while Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai St. Luke’s and Mount Sinai West are ranked regionally. For more information, visit http://www.mountsinai.org/, or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

# # #