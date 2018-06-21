Conference Theme and Plenary Speakers Announced for ISPOR Asia Pacific 2018

Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—June 25, 2018—ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research, announced the theme and plenary sessions for its ISPOR Asia Pacific 2018 conference. The conference is scheduled for 8-11 September 2018 in Tokyo, Japan. ISPOR Asia Pacific 2018 is the leading Asia Pacific conference for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) and will focus on the theme, “Moving Into Action: Informing Policy and Strengthening Healthcare Systems in Asia Pacific.”

The first plenary session, “Transforming Healthcare and Leveraging Digital Health for Better Health in Asia Pacific,” is scheduled for Sunday, 9 September 2018. This session will explore the current benefits and the future potential of digital health in the region. Speakers will include:

Moderator: Erwin Loh, MBBS, MBA, MHSM, PhD, Monash Health, Melbourne, Australia

Speaker: Gabe Rijpma, Microsoft Asia, Auckland, New Zealand

Speaker: Polawat Witoolkollachit, MD, Ministry of Public Health, Bangkok, Thailand

Speaker: Jilan Liu, MD, MHA, Joint Commission International, Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS Greater China), Seattle, WA, USA

Speaker: Lou Huei-Xin, PharmD, MSc, Integrated Health Information Systems Pte Ltd and Ministry of Health, Singapore



The second plenary session, “Real-World Evidence in Asia Pacific: Are We Ready? Is It Helpful for Decision Makers?,” is scheduled for Monday, 10 September 2018. In this session, speakers from various sectors will share their perspectives and insights on the use of real-world evidence and address barriers impeding its utilization. Speakers will include:

Moderator: Bart Barefoot, GlaxoSmithKline, London, UK

Speaker: K. Arnold Chan, MD, ScD, National Taiwan University, Taipei, Taiwan

Speaker: Xin Sun, PhD, Sichuan University, Chengdu, China

Speaker: Manabu Akazawa, PhD, MPH, Meiji Pharmaceutical University, Tokyo, Japan



The third plenary session, “Risk-Sharing Agreements: Country Experiences, Challenges, and Lessons Learned,” is scheduled for Tuesday, 11 September 2018. In this session, panelists will address the issues and challenges in implementing risk-sharing agreements.

Moderator: Joerg Mahlich, Janssen, Neuss, Germany

Speaker: Elizabeth de Somer, Medicines Australia, Canberra, Australia

Speaker: Youngjin Song, Ministry of Health and Welfare, Seoul, South Korea

Speaker: Gergana Zlateva, PhD, Pfizer Inc, New York, NY, USA



ISPOR is recognized globally as the leading professional society for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) and its role in improving healthcare decisions. ISPOR Asia Pacific 2018 draws approximately 1500 healthcare stakeholders with an interest in HEOR, including policy makers, global thought leaders, researchers and academicians, public and private payers, decision makers, and patient representatives.

The conference also features the Society’s renowned Essential HEOR Education curriculum of short courses on 8 September 2018. Additionally, a wide variety of breakout sessions will be featured, including issue panels, workshops, forums, educational symposia, podium presentations, and poster presentations.



