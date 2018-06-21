 
Calling Early-Stage Materials Innovators!

iMatSci Innovation in Materials Science

Source Newsroom: Materials Research Society (MRS)

    • Launched at the 2014 MRS Fall Meeting, the iMatSci Innovation Showcase provides a platform for independent technology leaders and those at universities, research labs and start-up companies to demonstrate the practical applications of their materials-based technologies. 

    With a goal of spurring collaboration that will accelerate the adoption of new materials technologies for real-world applications, iMatSci connects these innovators with early-stage investors, corporate technology scouts, R&D professionals and potential partners, all under one platform. The iMatSci Innovation Showcase is designed to exhibit technologies that have not yet been productized but where there is a working prototype or evidence of a repeatable process. The entities behind these innovations will generally be pre-revenue and seed-stage innovators that are actively seeking partners, funding or avenues for moving towards product commercialization; however, iMatSci will also consider showcasing innovative technologies that are emerging from an existing corporate entity.

     

    Interested in being an innovator at iMatSci this year? Visit www.mrs.org/imatsci

     

     
     

