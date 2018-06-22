 
NSF Funds the Open Storage Network

    • The National Science Foundation (NSF) is announcing a $1.8 million grant for the initial development of the Open Storage Network (OSN), a distributed system for science that uses Globus for data management: Over the next two years, a collaborative team will combine their expertise, facilities and research challenges to develop OSN which will enable academic researchers across the nation to work with and share their data more efficiently than ever before. Get the full story here.

