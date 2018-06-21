Nonprofit Monday Campaigns’ Creative Team Turns Sometimes-Dreaded Monday into a Happy Monday

Newswise — NEW YORK -- Former ad agency professionals with The Monday Campaigns, a nonprofit public health marketing organization, are adding levity backed by science to public health promotions. Their twists on the usually understated nonprofit promo vehicles recently won two Hermes Creative Awards for video – Platinum for Happy New Week and Gold for 100 Years of Meatless Monday.

The Monday Campaigns is led by Sid Lerner, retired ad executive turned public health advocate (Sid was on the ad team that created the iconic Mr. Whipple/Don’t Squeeze the Charmin commercial). When Lerner founded the nonprofit organization in 2003, his vision was to create a small ad agency within the organization. Vision accomplished: Lerner brought together a team consisting of creative ad, marketing and PR professionals whose goal is to bring their talents and skills in the public health realm.

The team used whimsical animation to bring forth the message that the chances of keeping your New Year’s resolutions improve by turning them into “Monday Resolutions.” This engaging, science-based Happy New Week video shows how people can capitalize on the natural momentum of the weekly cycle.

Gold-winning “100 Years of Meatless Monday” seamlessly combined nostalgic WWI and WWII footage of Meatless Monday then with images of Meatless Monday now. Altogether, the video brought to life a timely idea that started 100 years ago.

In talking about the video awards, Mr. Lerner said, “It’s exciting to win these awards. They show that we’re getting our Monday messaging out – a thrill for a bunch of former ad folks who want to make public health more understandable and easier to follow. Our goal is to motivate people to use Monday as the day to get on a healthier track. After all, our research with our academic partner Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, shows that Monday is the day most people pay attention to health messages. Imagine the boon to advertising if all health brands promoted their messages on a Monday!”

About the Hermes Creative Awards

The Hermes Creative Awards is an international awards competition for creative professionals in the concept, writing and design of traditional and emerging media. Hermes Creative Awards recognizes outstanding work in the industry while promoting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication professionals.

There were over 6,000 entries from throughout the United States, Canada and dozens of other countries in the Hermes Creative Awards 2018 competition. Entries came from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, PR firms, design shops, production companies and freelancers.

