National and International Experts at Long Island Heart Conference

Newswise — MELVILLE, N.Y., June 21 2018—Cardiovascular experts from around the world gathered together for the second annual Long Island Heart: State-of-the-Art Cardiovascular Care for the Clinician symposium from May 18 to 19, 2018 at the Melville Marriott Long Island in Melville, NY.

Organized by Stony Brook University Heart Institute co-chairs Dr. Hal Skopicki, Chief of Cardiology and Director of the Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathy Center at Stony Brook Medicine and Dr. Joanna Chikwe, Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery and Director of the Stony Brook University Heart Institute, the meeting attracted nearly 350 attendees including cardiologists, nurse practitioners and nurses to learn and discuss cardiovascular and cardiopulmonary care with some of the leading experts in the field. Among the featured speakers were Dr. Valentin Fuster, identified by the American College of Cardiology as a Living Legend in Cardiovascular Medicine; Dr. Milton Packer, recipient of the Lewis Katz lifetime achievement award in cardiovascular research and the father of modern heart failure and cardiomyopathy; Dr. Robert Bonow, the country’s leading authority on valvular heart disease and the Editor-in-Chief of JAMA Cardiology; Dr. Javed Butler, the nation’s preeminent cardiovascular Clinical Trialist; Dr. Bob Giugliano, a leading expert in the anticoagulation and lipid management; Dr. Chip Lavie, a nationally recognized expert in exercise and diet; Dr. Stuart Katz, an expert in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and the Director of Heart Failure Services at NYU; and Dr. Snehal Patel, Chief of Cardiac Transplant at Montefiore Medical Center, the University Hospital for Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

The meeting modules targeted state-of-the-art care in the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease, Management of Coronary Artery Disease, Diagnosis and Therapy of Arrhythmias and syncope, Management of Heart Failure, Options for Valvular Disease and Care of the patient with peripheral vascular disease that included experts from Stony Brook University’s Heart Institute. Dr. Joanna Chikwe and Dr. Henry Tannous described how expert surgical intervention changes the risk:benefit profile for patients in need of mitral valve reconstructive surgery and coronary artery bypass grafting. Dr. Apostolos Tassiopoulos, Chief of the Division of Vascular Surgery, covered the multitude of clinical options available to patients in need of carotid, aortic and peripheral vascular disease intervention. Dr. Puja Parikh discussed outcomes for patients treated for aortic stenosis and mitral insufficiency with catheter based therapies while Dr. Smadar Kort wowed the audience with the latest in valvular imaging. Dr. Allison McLarty, Director of the Ventricular Assist Device Program, shared the wisdom of Long Island’s most experienced LVAD program to define how her team distinguishes between patients who can be managed medically for their advanced cardiac disease and when VAD intervention is needed either as destination therapy or as a bridge to transplantation. Dr. Michelle Bloom explained the impact of the most experienced Cardio Oncology Program, a multidisciplinary team that brings together imaging, oncologists and cardiologists to limit the dangers for patients undergoing chemotherapy. Dr. Roger Fan detailed how state-of-the-art systems limit the amount of radiation exposure to patients undergoing treatment for a variety of arrhythmias and Dr. Ibrahim Almasry reported on advanced treatments of atrial fibrillation. Complex cardiac catheterization intervention into previously high risk lesions was delivered by Dr. Robert Pyo, Director of Interventional Cardiology, while the advanced treatment of hypertension was introduced by Dr. Lloyd Lense and prevention of coronary artery disease was highlighted by Dr. William Lawson, Director of Preventative Cardiology.

The program was endorsed by the New York Chapter of the American College of Cardiology and the Heart Failure Society of America and provided 11.75 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ for physicians and 11.75 hours of participation for continuing education for allied health professionals.

To join a mailing list for the 2019 meeting, please visit heart.stonybrookmedicine.edu/signup.

###

About Stony Brook University Heart Institute

Stony Brook University Heart Institute is located within Stony Brook University Hospital as one of New York’s premier university-based medical centers. The Heart Institute offers a comprehensive, multidisciplinary program for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease. The staff includes 50 full-time and community-based, board-certified cardiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons, as well as 350 specially trained anesthesiologists, nurses, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, respiratory therapists, surgical technologists, perfusionists, and other support staff. And while the Heart Institute clinical staff offers the latest advances in medicine, its physician-scientists are also actively enhancing knowledge of the heart and blood vessels through basic biomedical studies and clinical research. Their combined expertise provides state-of-the-art interventional and surgical capabilities in 24-hour cardiac catheterization labs and surgical suites.

About Stony Brook Medicine

Stony Brook Medicine elevates all of Stony Brook University’s health-related initiatives: education, research and patient care. It includes six Health Sciences schools — Dental Medicine, Health Technology and Management, Medicine, Nursing, Social Welfare and Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences — as well as Stony Brook University Hospital, Stony Brook Children’s Hospital and more than 120 community-based healthcare settings throughout Suffolk County. To learn more, visit stonybrookmedicine.edu.