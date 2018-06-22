Registration Now Open for American Academy of Home Care Medicine Annual Meeting

2018 American Academy of Home Care Medicine (AAHCM) Annual Meeting

October 25–27, 2018

Loews Chicago O’Hare, Rosemont, IL

Theme: Driving the Change to Value-Based Care: Connecting Leadership, Quality, and Ethics

Conference Overview

With the rapid changes in health care, there are myriad new opportunities for home-based medical programs to bring value to patients and families as well as provider organizations and payers. However, these new possibilities must be guided by core principles of quality, leadership, and advocacy.

A preconference on Thursday, October 25 will focus on providing clinical training and operational guidance, so providers have the expertise to grow successful programs. The preconference is being presented in collaboration with the Home Centered Care Institute (HCCI), a philanthropy-based educator and change agent in Chicago that is dedicated to advancing home-centered medical care.

The main conference, held Friday, October 26 and Saturday, October 27, will convene academic leaders, policy authorities, and Veterans Administration (VA), clinical, and operational experts to bring to life the new opportunities in our field. The conference will kick-off on Friday with a keynote on healthcare transformation and innovation by Patrick Conway, MD MSc, President and CEO of BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina and former Director of CMMI. A keynote by Cheryl Phillips, MD, President and CEO of the Special Needs Plans Alliance and a nationally recognized expert in policy, advocacy, and clinical practice innovation in the long-term care continuum will start the second day.

Throughout the meeting, there will be opportunities to hear from policy thought leaders about innovations in VA and Medicare as well as perspectives from nontraditional home-based providers. There will be sessions on partnering with Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare ACOs as well as discussions on how to improve practice viability through new fee-for-service opportunities such as complex care management, transitional care management, and advance care planning.

Woven into these discussions will be a focus on ensuring patient safety and improving quality in our rapidly expanding field. Discussion of essential operational elements to keep patients safe and out of the hospital will be coupled with insights on how to identify patients in need of our services and care for them across the continuum. Suggestions for incorporating social determinants into operational design also will be highlighted.

Attendees should leave the conference better able to participate in this exciting moment in health care.

Full meeting details can be found here: www.aahcm.org/2018AnnualMeeting.

For additional information, please contact Brent T. Feorene, MBA, Executive Director, AAHCM at bfeorene@aahcm.org or 440.871.2756.

Annual Meeting Planning Committee Co-Chairs

Kristofer Smith, MD MPP

SVP Office of Population Health Management and Chief Medical Officer, CareConnect

Northwell Health, Great Neck, NY

Alex Binder, MBA

Vice President Advanced Care Institute

VNA Health Group, Holmdel, NJ