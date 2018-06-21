SCOTUS expert can discuss justices' decision to let internet retailers charge sales tax even if they aren't in-state. Also immigration and no pre-existing conditions decision.
Mari Rockenstein, Esq., teaches Business Law and Ethics and can speak about SCOTUS decisions such as internet retailer sales tax; pre-existing conditions and immigration.
She is a practicing attorney/university lecturer with experience in trade, patents, ethics, environmental law and is a scholar in all things SCOTUS.