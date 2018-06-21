President Ochoa Receives Human Excellence Award in Education

SEASIDE, Ca., June 21, 2018 – California State University, Monterey Bay (CSUMB) President Eduardo M. Ochoa was awarded the Human Excellence in Education Award this week at the Hope Collaborative’s 2018 Human Excellence Awards Conference. The conference, held at Harvard University, recognized leaders of social mission organizations and celebrated the powerful leadership capacities of outstanding social entrepreneurs addressing mankind’s critical social mission issues.

The day featured leaders in healthcare, education, essential services and leadership education for populations living in poverty. The conference aimed to understand, support and promote the skills and qualities of these leaders who are capable and committed to delivering lasting and durable change.

President Ochoa was recognized for his efforts leading CSUMB to become a catalyst for cultural and economic development in the Monterey County region and for his founding of the Bright Futures Education Partnership in the region. The Bright Futures Education Partnership is a community partnership that fosters progress in education outcomes for local students from cradle to career.

CSUMB, still the only university in the United States to be a two-time winner of the U.S. President’s Award for Higher Education Community Service, was recognized at the conference for being a national leader in service learning with a commitment to community-focused classes and volunteer activities.