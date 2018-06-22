St. George’s University Expands Use of B-Line Medical’s SimCapture Platform

SimCapture Will Expand to 56 Rooms, Creating the Region’s Largest Simulation Center

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C., June 25, 2018—B-Line Medical, an industry leader in video-driven healthcare education and outcome improvement, is excited to announce a continued partnership with St. George’s University as it expands and upgrades its healthcare simulation center.

A pioneer in international medical education, St. George’s University has been providing the world with highly trained doctors for more than 40 years. Upon completion of its 56-room healthcare simulation center expansion, SGU will operate one of the world’s largest centers. The expansion will leverage existing SimCapture infrastructure that includes comprehensive video capture and debriefing, student assessment and portfolio management, and scheduling and logistics management.

“With up to 1,000 medical students using our simulation center a year, we felt the need to expand our technology,” said Jason Lucas, B-Line Medical Administrator and Exams Manager of St. George’s University’s Department of Clinical Skills. “We started using B-Line Medical in 2010 and have been very pleased with the results we have gotten thus far. Our primary focus has always been on the continuous performance and assessment feedback from our students. They believe there is true power in the learning management system, and students are excited about the ability to perform and learn using SimCapture.”

With St. George’s University graduates obtaining more than 930 first-year residency positions in the United States and Canada in 2018, the goal of the simulation center has always been to train successful medical professionals. In doing so, initially the SGU simulation center was focused on clinical skills where they were managing OSCEs and team-based simulations. They are now moving into a realistic clinical and simulated environment, focusing on in situ and manikin-based simulations.

“We constantly strive to improve our SimCapture platform and ongoing support. Being selected a second time for simulation center expansions is a great honor and a clear indication that we focus on long-term partnerships with institutions rather than just sales,” said Chafic Kazoun, Co-Founder and CEO of B-Line Medical. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with St. George’s University and applaud its commitment and excellence in simulation learning.”

Founded in 2005, B-Line Medical is exclusively dedicated to offering solutions that help healthcare professionals and educators improve the delivery of healthcare and enhance quality of care. Focused on the capture, debriefing, and assessment of healthcare training and clinical events, B-Line Medical’s robust yet easy-to-use web-based solutions are in use at more than 500 institutions in 35 countries.

If you are interested in learning more about SimCapture, visit blinemedical.com or contact info@blinemedical.com. For additional information about this press release, please contact Helen Woldeab, Marketing Manager, at Helen.Woldeab@blinemedical.com.