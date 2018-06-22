Immigration expert Laila Hlass, an associate professor at Tulane Law School, says the Trump administration has switched "from one cruel practice of ripping children from their parents at the border with another one: locking up children with their parents."

She says this executive order "attempts to expand indefinite family detention, and ultimately dismantle the child welfare protections that exist under current laws for children in detention."

Hlass regularly speaks about migration, refugees and immigrant children and has written op-eds for the Boston Globe and appeared on NBC News online. She has been widely interviewed on the separation of families at the U.S. border.



