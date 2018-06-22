 
Tulane Legal Expert Calls Trump Exec Order "Cruel"

22-Jun-2018

Tulane University

  • Tulane immigration law expert Laila Hlass

CHANNELS
Government/Law, Immigration, U.S. Foreign Relations, U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
  • Tulane, Tulane Univeristy, Immigrant, Immigration Laws, Trump,
  • Trump executive order
    • Immigration expert Laila Hlass, an associate professor at Tulane Law School, says the Trump administration has switched "from one cruel practice of ripping children from their parents at the border with another one: locking up children with their parents."

    She says this executive order "attempts to expand  indefinite family detention, and ultimately dismantle the child welfare protections that exist under current laws for children in detention."

    Hlass regularly speaks about migration, refugees and immigrant children and has written op-eds for the Boston Globe and appeared on NBC News online. She has been widely interviewed on the separation of families at the U.S. border.

    Hlass can be reached at lhlass@tulane.edu or through the Tulane public relations office at 504-314-7444.

     

