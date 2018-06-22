Three Honored by Society for Risk Analysis Europe

ӦSTERSUND, Sweden (June 22, 2018) – The Society for Risk Analysis - Europe (SRA-E) awarded three prestigious scholarships at its Annual Conference in Ӧstersund, Sweden. These awards recognize individuals for their outstanding contributions to the study and science of risk analysis.

This year’s awardees include:

Charlotte Heinzlef, a Ph.D. student in geography and architecture at the University of Avignon, is a recipient of this year’s SRA-E scholarship for her research on the concept of resilience in relation to urban floods. Her study, “A holistic assessment of urban resilience to floods: a collaborative process between research and end users,” which she presented at the SRA-E conference, aims to develop a holistic methodology to operationalize resilience by redefining its objectives and actions. Her methodology has been tested and used to advise city managers in Avignon, France and she hopes to expand its use to Cannes, France and Mons, Belgium.

Christine Hassauer, M.Sc., a research associate and doctoral candidate at the Technical University of Munich, is the second recipient of this year’s SRA-E scholarship for her research, “Towards a conceptual framework for food safety criteria - analyzing evidence practices using the case of plant protection products” which she presented at the SRA-E conference. Hassauer’s research focuses on the process of generation, use and embedding of evidence in the debate of food safety using qualitative research methods. Her presentation focused on the development of a conceptual framework to describe food safety.

Susanne Gaube, M.Sc., B.Sc., a Ph.D. student and research assistant at the University of Regensburg, is the recipient of this year’s Ortwin Renn Student Prize for Applied Risk Research for her study, “The power of social norms in reducing risky health behavior,” which she presented at the SRA-E conference. Gaube investigated the psychological mechanisms of risky health behaviors, especially non-compliance with hand hygiene guidelines in hospitals. Her research shows that activating injunctive social norms via an emoticon-based feedback system improved hand hygiene behavior significantly.

About SRA-Europe

The Society for Risk Analysis - Europe (SRA-E) was founded in response to the need for an interdisciplinary society which addresses emerging issues in risk analysis, management and policy. It operates in partnership with the Society for Risk Analysis International which has sections across the globe. SRA-E emphasizes the European dimension in the promotion of interdisciplinary research and education, and practical application in industry and government. For more information, visit www.sraeurope.org.