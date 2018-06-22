 
Experts available to discuss SCOTUS ruling on privacy and cell phone data

Crime and Forensic Science, Government/Law, Technology, U.S. Politics, U.S. Supreme Court, Local - Colorado
KEYWORDS
  • Supreme Court, Scotus, Privacy, Technology, Cell Phone

    • Newswise — The Supreme Court of the U.S. ruled in favor of privacy advocates Friday, saying warrants are generally needed for police to track a person’s cell phone location data. University of Colorado Boulder experts can talk about the case’s larger impact on privacy and technology, as well as the balance of the court.

    Blake Reid, a Colorado Law professor, focuses heavily on the intersection of technology and law as director of the Samuelson-Glushko Technology Law & Policy Clinic at CU Boulder.

    “It’s a landmark case for privacy law and underscores that the 4th Amendment will not abide ubiquitous surveillance of our location,” he said.  However, “it leaves open a number of hard questions about the future of the third-party doctrine as it applies to digital privacy.”

    Reid also believes Gorsuch’s dissent could set him up as a swing vote if the balance of the court changes.
    blake.reid@colorado.edu

    Ann England teaches in the Criminal Defense Clinic at Colorado Law. She can discuss the impact on criminal cases overall.
    ann.england@colorado.edu

    For assistance arranging interviews, contact:
    Andrew Sorensen, CU Boulder media relations
    (303) 492-3114
    andrew.sorensen@colorado.edu

