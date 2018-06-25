American College of Rheumatology Partners with Emirates Society for Rheumatology to Co-host International Conference

Newswise — ATLANTA – The American College of Rheumatology (ACR) is collaborating with the Emirates Society for Rheumatology (ESR) to co-host their 4th Annual Conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 19-21, 2018. The conference marks a first-time partnership and brings together leaders from both organizations and will feature over 30 talks and presentations on emerging research and noteworthy topics within the field of rheumatology.

This partnership is designed to expand and share global rheumatology knowledge, granting event attendees access to valuable content they may not otherwise have available to them. In addition to participating in live sessions with leading researchers, attendees will receive a year-long complimentary subscription to the ACR’s new streaming platform ACR Beyond, which will include recorded sessions and select live streams from the ACR’s upcoming annual meeting in Chicago this October.

“The Emirates Society for Rheumatology has hosted several successful regional events that feature groundbreaking scholarship,” said ESR President Waleed Al Shehhi, MD. “Thanks to the assistance and guidance of the ACR, the biggest international body for rheumatology, and the ESR’s scientific committee, we can now ensure a wider audience for the latest updates in the field in Dubai.”

To further its mission of empowering rheumatology professionals to excel in their specialty, the ACR hopes that this collaboration with the ESR will provide a model on which future conferences can be based, wherein physicians and health professionals can obtain top-quality content as well as engage and network with thought leaders from leading international organizations.

“We are excited to partner with ESR, whose mission of improving the standard and quality of rheumatologic care aligns with the ACR’s,” said ACR President David Daikh, MD, PhD. “Together, we’ve designed a compelling program that features discussions on developments in clinical care and recent research. We hope that the success of this event will allow us to collaborate with other organizations in the future to share resources that advance the study and practice of rheumatology internationally.”

Highlights from the 4th ESR Annual Conference include talks from leading experts such as Rajaie Namas, MD, Physician at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, James O’Dell, MD, Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Internal Medicine at University of Nebraska Medical Center, and Michelle Petri, MD, MPD, Director of Hopkins Lupus Center at Johns Hopkins University.

Registration for the three-day conference is now open, and those interested in attending can find more information at www.esr.ae. All conference sessions and panels will be held at Dubai Festival City.

###

About the American College of Rheumatology

The American College of Rheumatology is an international medical society representing over 9,600 rheumatologists and rheumatology health professionals with a mission to empower rheumatology professionals to excel in their specialty. In doing so, the ACR offers education, research, advocacy and practice management support to help its members continue their innovative work and provide quality patient care. Rheumatologists are experts in the diagnosis, management and treatment of more than 100 different types of arthritis and rheumatic diseases. For more information, visit www.rheumatology.org.

About the Emirates Society for Rheumatology

The Emirates Society for Rheumatology was founded in 2008 under the umbrella of the Emirates Medical Association and works to improve the standard and quality of rheumatologic care in the UAE. Since its inception, the society has been central to bringing the latest updates in rheumatology to the Middle East. The ESR has organized several semiannual meetings in the region, including APLAR 2017, which brought 1700 attendees from Asia and Africa to Dubai. For more information, please visit www.esr.ae.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY