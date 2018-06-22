Income, Poverty and Employment Gaps Will Widen if California Is Divided Into Three States, U of R Professor Says

Dr. Nathaniel Cline is a recognized expert in U.S. and international economics and finance who is available to speak on the economic impact of splitting up California.

"The economic issues associated with a California split can be thought of in the short and long run. First, in the short run, it is clear that an enormous amount of money would have to be spent in order to disentangle a host of issues ranging from how to divide California’s outstanding debt to how to handle major infrastructure assets. It’s difficult to estimate the full cost of this transition because the proposal remains vague on the issues, but it is certain the number will be large," Cline says.

"In the longer run, regional economics suggests that this separation will increase income inequality among (former) California residents. In particular, the proposed 'Southern California' state will be specialized in goods transportation, light manufacturing, and agriculture and will almost certainly have a negative trade balance against the other two states.

"At present this negative trade balance is offset by the redistribution of state tax revenues, ensuring inland California doesn’t fall too far behind the rest of the state. Without the redistribution of these tax revenues, it is almost certain the 'Southern California' economy will fall further behind the other two states and income, poverty, and employment gaps will widen."

Dr. Cline holds a Ph.D., and master's degree in economics from the University of Utah, and a bachelor's degree in economics from Earlham College.