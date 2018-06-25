 
Cannabis-Derived Drug Could Be a Game-Changer for Children with Severe Epilepsy, UCLA Expert Says

    • Credit: UCLA Health/David Geffen School of Medicine

      Dr. Shaun Hussain

    Pediatric epilepsy specialist available to discuss cannabis-derived drug to treat infantile spasms

    Child epilepsy specialist Dr. Shaun Hussain says the drug Epidiolex, which is expected to win full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week, will be a vital intervention for children with severe epilepsy.

    “A lot of these kids aren’t in school, they’re not growing up to be independent, so there’s a tremendous unmet need," said Hussain, a pediatric neurologist and director of the infantile spasms program at UCLA.

    Epidiolex is intended for children with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, disorders that can cause tens or hundreds of seizures a day, interfering with normal development. The drug, made by GW Pharmaceuticals, would be the first cannabis-derived medication to win FDA approval.

    “This is a moment where we are pivoting from the position that marijuana is only harmful to a position that cannabis actually has some real, therapeutic potential,” said Hussain, who is a member of UCLA’s Cannabis Research Initiative.

    To get in touch with Hussain, contact Leigh Hopper at lhopper@mednet.ucla.edu or 310-308-0405. To view a video of Hussain, see https://www.uclahealth.org/shaun-hussain.

