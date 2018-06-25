GW Experts Available to Speak About Mental Health Impacts of Forced Separation

WASHINGTON (June 25, 2018) — There are several mental health implications that arise when young children are forcefully separated from their primary caregivers. The George Washington University (GW) School of Medicine and Health Sciences has a number of experts available to discuss those impacts on children.

To speak with an expert at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences please contact Ashley Rizzardo at 202-994-8679 or amrizz713@gwu.edu:

James L. Griffith, MD, chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, is an expert on refugee mental health and psychosomatic and stress-related illnesses. He can speak on the long-term impacts of childhood traumatization on mental health.

Suzan Song, MD, associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences, is a clinical child/adolescent and family psychiatrist at GW. She has worked with the refugee community and with families of forced migration and separation. Song is available to speak about the mental health issues that forced separation can have on children.

Vanessa Torres-Llenza, MD, assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences, supervises and teaches in the refugee psychiatry program at GW and has worked extensively with the Hispanic community on mental health. Torres-Llenza is available to speak about the impacts of forced separation for those entering into a new environment.