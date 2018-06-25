 
< Previous Article Return to Article List

Wheat - A Key Crop for Food Security

Article ID: 696584

Released: 26-Jun-2018 9:00 AM EDT

Source Newsroom: International Wheat Genome Sequencing Consortium

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share

  • Credit: IWGSC

    IWGSC Infographic: Wheat - A Key Crop for Food Security

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Agriculture, Food Science, Global Food News
KEYWORDS
  • Wheat, Food Security, infographic, iwgsc, International Wheat Genome Sequencing Consortium

    • Newswise — Wheat is the number one food crop consumed in the world, and the main source of calories and proteins in human diets.

    For other infographics developed by the IWGSC, go to the IWGSC infographic page.

    About the IWGSC

    The IWGSC, with 2,100 members in 64 countries, is an international, collaborative consortium, established in 2005 by a group of wheat growers, plant scientists, and public and private breeders. The goal of the IWGSC is to make a high quality genome sequence of bread wheat publicly available, in order to lay a foundation for basic research that will enable breeders to develop improved varieties. The IWGSC is a U.S. 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. www.wheatgenome.org

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!