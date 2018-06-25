ISPOR Announces New Summit on Value Assessment

Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—June 26, 2018—ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research, announced a new ISPOR Summit “New Approaches to Value Assessment: Towards More Informed Pricing in Healthcare” scheduled for October 19, 2018 in Washington, DC, USA.

As healthcare pricing (particularly drug pricing) faces greater scrutiny and healthcare costs continue to increase year after year, this Summit will examine various approaches to measuring value and explore how these value assessments could be used in pricing and coverage decisions. Because the definition of “value” often varies depending upon one’s perspective and decision context, the Summit will consider viewpoints from a variety of healthcare stakeholders, including patients, providers, payers, manufacturers, and others. Speakers will discuss how “value” should be defined and assessed, especially when considerations of fostering innovation are taken into account in the value equation.

This Summit will complement the recently published work by the ISPOR Special Task Force for the Initiative on US Value Assessment Frameworks by creating a forum for discussion of the research agenda and current initiatives. By convening a broad range of stakeholders, the Summit will focus on how pricing could better reflect the value that patients and society as a whole derive from healthcare.

