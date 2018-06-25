Saint Joseph’s Offers Exclusive Healthcare MBA Program for American Osteopathic Association

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA (June 26, 2018) — Saint Joseph’s University, in partnership with the American Osteopathic Association (AOA), has announced a healthcare-focused Executive MBA program designed exclusively for AOA’s physician members.

Built upon a 25-year history of industry-focused MBA programs for working healthcare professionals, the new initiative is an opportunity for doctors of osteopathic medicine to energize their talents, challenge their intellect, and expand their marketability.

“An Executive MBA in Healthcare expands doctors’ knowledge of industry challenges and solutions and allows them to prepare for their next steps — career shifts into administration, consultancy, or running a private practice,” says Joseph A. DiAngelo, Ed.D. ’70, dean of the Haub School of Business. “We are proud to equip healthcare leaders with such valuable skills.”

Inspired by the University’s long-standing partnership with the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM), its medical students and alumni physicians, the program offers DOs an entirely online, two-year degree with the opportunity to simultaneously complete continuing medical education credits.

“In this changing world of healthcare, it is incredibly important for physicians to know not only the clinical side of patient care, but the business side as well,” said Robert G. Cuzzolino, Ed.D., vice president for graduate programs and planning at PCOM. “For more than two decades, we have partnered with SJU to offer those integral business skills to our DO students and alumni, and we are pleased that DOs across the country will now be able to benefit as well, to ensure the continued success of the profession.”

The osteopathic philosophy of wellness aligns with the Jesuit concept of cura personalis, caring for the whole person — the foundation on which Saint Joseph’s University’s undergraduate, graduate and specialty programs for healthcare professionals are designed. With this AOA partnership, Saint Joseph’s expands on its commitment to educating and training leaders in this industry who are committed to the study, practice and advancement of human development.

For more information about the Executive MBA in healthcare program for DO’s, or to apply, visit sju.edu/AOAemba.

-30-