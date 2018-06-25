Mayo Clinic Children’s Center Once Again Ranked Among Best Children’s Hospitals by U.S. News & World Report

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic Children’s Center again has been ranked as the top-performing children’s hospital in Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota on U.S. News & World Report’s 2018–2019 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings.

Rankings of 118 of the nation’s pediatric centers identify the top 50 in each of 10 specialties. Only 86 children’s hospitals were ranked in at least one pediatric specialty in 2018. Mayo Clinic Children’s Center ranked as a top-performing children’s hospital in 7 of 10 pediatric specialties. These rankings demonstrate broad-based excellence and the effectiveness of the team-based approach that is the hallmark of Mayo Clinic care.

The overall rankings for each pediatric specialty are:

Cancer (No. 26)

Cardiology and Heart Surgery (No. 27)

Diabetes and Endocrinology (No. 15)

Neonatology (No. 13)

Neurology and Neurosurgery (No. 21)

Orthopedics (No. 31)

Urology (No. 31) ─ two-way tie

“It is rewarding to see the efforts of our multidisciplinary team in Neonatology recognized in these rankings,” says Christopher Colby, M.D., division chair, Neonatal Medicine. “We had excellent performance in the quality and process domains in the U.S. News survey. The growth and support of the Fetal Care Center, along with the Teleneonatology Program generated a higher volume of newborns with complex medical and surgical conditions. Mayo Clinic is uniquely positioned to provide wonderful care to these babies and their families.”

“Our ranking among the top children’s hospitals reinforces our commitment to delivering quality care to children and their families not only through cutting-edge interventions, such as the Fetal Care Center, proton beam therapy for childhood cancer, and stem cell treatment for children with heart disease, but also through the integrated, multispecialty team approach for children with health problems of all kinds,” says Randall Flick, M.D., a pediatric anesthesiologist and medical director of the Mayo Clinic Children’s Center. “We are very proud of this ranking and credit our staff who continue to strive for excellence and improve patient care for the millions of patients we treat each year from around the world.”

Mayo Clinic, including the Mayo Clinic Children's Center, is most recognized as a top choice for patients and families by U.S. News & World Report and many other ranking organizations.

“It’s a privilege to be able to assemble teams of specialists of all types at the bedside of any child from before they are born, throughout childhood, adolescence and seamlessly transition into adult care,” Dr. Flick adds.

