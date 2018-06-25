NewYork-Presbyterian Among Nation’s Best in Every Specialty Featured in U.S. News and World Report “Best Children’s Hospitals” Survey

Newswise — For the 12th year in a row, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital ranks in more pediatric specialties than any other New York metro area hospital in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Children’s Hospitals.” The 2018-19 rankings are published online today.

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital ranks among the top in the nation for children’s care in every specialty evaluated in the U.S. News survey, which includes cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology and urology. Notably, the Hospital ranks No. 8 in the nation in neonatology.

NewYork-Presbyterian provides pediatric care in every area of medicine at two major sites: NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Komansky Children’s Hospital. NewYork-Presbyterian is affiliated with two prestigious medical schools, Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and Weill Cornell Medicine.

“At NewYork-Presbyterian, our number one priority is providing the highest quality, most compassionate care to patients and their families,” said Dr. Steven J. Corwin, president and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian. “We are proud to offer outstanding care across every area of medicine at both NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Komansky Children’s Hospital.”

NewYork-Presbyterian continues to expand its pediatric clinical care offerings into the telemedicine landscape with the introduction of TeleMSE in NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital’s emergency department (ED). This program has been in use at NewYork-Presbyterian Komansky Children’s Hospital since November 2017 and was launched in May at NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital. TeleMSE, a medical screening evaluation program, allows physicians to work remotely with ED staff to help triage patients in a timely manner, allowing patients to be seen by specialists faster and more efficiently. Together, more than 2,000 pediatric patients have been seen using TeleMSE.

The U.S. News “Best Children’s Hospitals” rankings rely on clinical data and on an annual survey of pediatric specialists. The rankings methodology factors in patient outcomes, such as mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices.

NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital, which is affiliated with Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, and NewYork-Presbyterian Komansky Children's Hospital, which is affiliated with Weill Cornell Medicine, have built a reputation for more than a century as two of the nation's premier centers for pediatric care. Together, they offer the best available care in every area of pediatrics — including the most complex neonatal and critical care, and all areas of pediatric surgery — in a family-friendly and technologically advanced setting. They are also major international referral centers, meeting the special needs of children from infancy through adolescence worldwide.