Digital Transformation Focus for Conference

Newswise — Business leaders from South East Asia will meet in Singapore at the Fourth Australia-Singapore Relationship Conference. The two-day conference starting today, Monday 25 June will examine the impact of digital transformation and the growth of entrepreneurship on trade and business between the two countries and throughout the Southeast Asian region.

Hosted by the University of Adelaide’s Institute for International Trade (IIT), Entrepreneurship, Commercialisation and Innovation Centre (ECIC) and with support from the Australian High Commission in Singapore, the conference will build on and contribute to deepening the economic relationship between Australia and Singapore. Trade between Australia and the Southeast Asian region is worth over AUS $100 billion each year.

Experts from the University of Adelaide and leading institutions from Singapore, will consider the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation which has the potential to provide businesses with a vital edge in today’s highly competitive market place.

“Digital transformation has dramatically redefined business over recent decades, reshaping how work gets done and setting the stage for new products, business models and markets. It has created significant opportunities for business and for international trade,” says Professor Peter Draper, Executive Director of the Institute for International Trade.

“At the same time, digital transformation creates new issues in international trade policy, which we will also examine in the conference. Singapore and Australia have many interests in common in the operation and management of the rules-based international trading system,” he said.

Educating the leaders of tomorrow is one of the corner-stones of any strategy to remain competitive in the business world of the future.

“As traditional careers and jobs continue to be phased out in response to widespread technological change, innovation and entrepreneurship is increasingly recognised as a means of preparing individuals and businesses to meet the challenges of the future,” says Professor Noel Lindsay, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Entrepreneurship) and Director, ECIC, the University of Adelaide.

“In the same way that entrepreneurs must master the necessary skills to be successful, universities need to provide an education which develops their talent for innovation.”

The two-day conference will be attended by business leaders from around the region in the year in which Singapore is chairing the Association of South East Asian Nations.