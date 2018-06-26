Vanderbilt law professor Karla McKanders is focused on researching and practicing immigrant and refugee law. She directs the Immigration Practice Clinic at Vanderbilt Law School where students do pro bono work with refugees.

 
    Prof. Karla McKanders runs the Immigration Practice Clinic at Vanderbilt Law School

    • Vanderbilt law professor Karla McKanders has spent her professional life focused on researching and practicing immigrant and refugee law and she directs the Immigration Practice Clinic at Vanderbilt Law School where students do pro bono work with refugees.

    • McKanders is running a pro-bono clinic June 28-29 for the immigrants arrested in the raid at a meat processing plant in Morristown, TN.

    McKanders can explain:

    “The students’ amicus brief provides attorneys and advocates the existing case law with the Board of Immigration Appeals, every Federal Circuit Court of Appeals, and the United States Supreme Court that harms inflicted by private actors can constitute persecution when the state is unwilling or unable to protect the applicant. The brief also confirms that it is well established that such harms can constitute persecution with respect to every protected ground under the Immigration and Nationality Act § 101(a)(42). It is our hope that advocates and attorneys can utilize the amicus brief as a starting point in advocating for their clients who may be impacted by the Attorney General’s decision.”

    Vanderbilt has a 24/7 TV and radio studio. The studio is free for Vanderbilt experts, other than reserving fiber time.

